Semi Permanent vs. Demi Permanent Hair Dye: What’s the Difference?

Is your hair starting to look a bit dull? Or maybe you just fancy a change. When the urge to dye your hair strikes, are you confident you know what will get you show-stopping results?
You’ve probably heard of semi permanent dye, but do you know about demi permanent dye? Demi permanent dye is the latest, hottest trend you need to know about.
Make the right choices and you’ll avoid disaster shades of green and drastic, bleach-stripped dead ends. Instead, get the sleek, salon look that you’ve always dreamed of.
Semi permanent vs demi permanent dyes? Read this informative guide to learn exactly what types of hair dye are best for you!
Semi Permanent vs Demi Permanent Dye
Most of us are familiar with semi permanent dyes – perfect for when you’re not quite committed to your new shade and looking for a temporary change. But demi permanent dye is the new kid on the block that we don’t know so much about.
Both are less damaging than permanent dyes because they don’t contain any ammonia, they’re a gentler alternative. But what’s the difference? Demi permanent dye contains a small amount of peroxide.
Peroxide opens the hair cuticle, allowing the dye to penetrate deeper within the hair. Semi permanent dye does not contain peroxide so the dye is only applied to the outside of the hair cuticle.
So the main difference is how long the dye lasts. Semi permanent dye lasts around 3-6 washes. But, Demi permanent hair dye lasts around 24-28 washes.
Which Dye Is Best for Me?
If you want to blend grays, refresh your color, add highlights, or do color corrections, demi permanent dye is a great option because it’s stronger. However, if you like to change your color regularly, semi permanent may be best.
To lock in color and get the best results, you should always use a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner and use a hydrating hair mask at least once a week. Because both types of dye aren’t permanent, for longer-lasting results you should avoid washing your hair every day and make the most of dry shampoo instead!
The main takeaway is that both semi and demi permanent dyes have their merit, but it’s best to consult a stylist about your options. They’ll be able to talk you through the best type of hair dye for your needs. If you’re thinking about getting your hair done, check out haircreationsnow.com for all your cutting, coloring, and styling needs.
Consult a Stylist Today for Show-Stopping Color
So that’s the low down on semi permanent vs demi permanent dyes. Now you understand the benefits of each, you should get in touch with a professional stylist to discuss your options in more detail.
Did you find this useful? If you’re interested in other beauty and fashion topics, make sure to check out our other posts for all the latest news!