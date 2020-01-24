Smalto Fall 2020: A Turning Point #PFWMen

Founded in February 1962 by designer Francesco Smalto who was also a Master Tailor, the House of Smalto has become a luxury French menswear reference since then.
Known for its assertive shoulder lines, “Parisian” notched lapels and hand-stitched finishes which define the SMALTO silhouette, from tennis striped suits to the white tuxedo, the maison now stands on its founder’s shoulders as it makes a turning point on its journey as a brand.
For Fall/Winter 2020-21, Maison Smalto looked into the New Wave movement and 1960s Paris as its muse. This new influence transposes the codes of the historic brand in contemporary Paris, the one that dares to associate formal, casual and sport to create a silhouette distinctive of the Parisian creative freedom.
When formal merges with athleticism, the name SMALTO is weaved in tennis stripes on cargo trousers, the iconic jacket is combined with a super 100s wool jogging pant, a waistcoat worn on bare skin slips under the pointed collar tuxedo jacket, patterned shirt combined with a turtleneck pullover, the t-shirt slips under a leather riding jacket, wedged boots suiting the Parisian pavement, the same way sneakers do.
Grey, white and black are references to a universal and timeless Paris and settles a new bases of the SMALTO wardrobe, softened with touches of beige and camel, still blue is one of SMALTO’s fundamental colors.
Another notable move by the House – Maison Smalto invited designer Louis Gabriel Nouchi to collaborate on the F/W 20 collection, highlighting the Maison’s savoir-faire and their common vision on the Parisian modernity.
This collaboration sees a capsule collection of a dozen looks, revisiting the proportions of the iconic brand’s tailoring and playing with its codes: the lapis-lazuli motifs, red carnation…
The shapes and lengths of this collection with a minimalist aesthetic interacts with the innovative mind of Mr. Francesco Smalto.
The capsule collection was unveiled on January 16th together with the main Smalto Fall/Winter 2020-21 collection.
Photos courtesy of Maison Smalto
Look from the Smalto Fashion Show Menswear Collection Fall Winter 2020 in Paris
Look from the Smalto Fashion Show Menswear Collection Fall Winter 2020 in Paris
Look from the Smalto Fashion Show Menswear Collection Fall Winter 2020 in Paris
Look from the Smalto Fashion Show Menswear Collection Fall Winter 2020 in Paris
Look from the Smalto Fashion Show Menswear Collection Fall Winter 2020 in Paris
Look from the Smalto Fashion Show Menswear Collection Fall Winter 2020 in Paris
Look from the Smalto Fashion Show Menswear Collection Fall Winter 2020 in Paris
Look from the Smalto Fashion Show Menswear Collection Fall Winter 2020 in Paris
Look from the Smalto Fashion Show Menswear Collection Fall Winter 2020 in Paris
Look from the Smalto Fashion Show Menswear Collection Fall Winter 2020 in Paris
Look from the Smalto Fashion Show Menswear Collection Fall Winter 2020 in Paris
Look from the Smalto Fashion Show Menswear Collection Fall Winter 2020 in Paris
Look from the Smalto Fashion Show Menswear Collection Fall Winter 2020 in Paris
Look from the Smalto Fashion Show Menswear Collection Fall Winter 2020 in Paris
Look from the Smalto Fashion Show Menswear Collection Fall Winter 2020 in Paris
Look from the Smalto Fashion Show Menswear Collection Fall Winter 2020 in Paris
Look from the Smalto Fashion Show Menswear Collection Fall Winter 2020 in Paris
Look from the Smalto Fashion Show Menswear Collection Fall Winter 2020 in Paris
Look from the Smalto Fashion Show Menswear Collection Fall Winter 2020 in Paris
Look from the Smalto Fashion Show Menswear Collection Fall Winter 2020 in Paris
Look from the Smalto Fashion Show Menswear Collection Fall Winter 2020 in Paris
Look from the Smalto Fashion Show Menswear Collection Fall Winter 2020 in Paris
Look from the Smalto Fashion Show Menswear Collection Fall Winter 2020 in Paris
Look from the Smalto Fashion Show Menswear Collection Fall Winter 2020 in Paris
Look from the Smalto Fashion Show Menswear Collection Fall Winter 2020 in Paris
Look from the Smalto Fashion Show Menswear Collection Fall Winter 2020 in Paris
Look from the Smalto Fashion Show Menswear Collection Fall Winter 2020 in Paris
A Renaissance woman, Mari Davis began her career as a software developer but due to a twist of fate, she became a fashion editor. She is the Founder and Publisher of FashionWindows and its Editor-in-Chief until recently. Currently, she is the Managing Editor concentrating on day-to-day operations. Still, Mari continues to contribute regularly. You can contact her at mari.davis@fashionwindows.net