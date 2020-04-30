Stay Focused with the MYKITA LITE Collection

With working from home the new normal, MYKITA curated a set of its latest collection of optical frames for boosting home office morale.
Material integrity is at the heart of the clear design language at MYKITA – these functional design objects enrich the everyday by fulfilling their function in an effortless way.
Explore the range of refined surface and color compositions of the new collection – slip on and follow suit.
MYKITA LITE Collection – Acetate & Stainless Steel
Perfectly balanced for everyday comfort, the glasses in the LITE collection offer perfect aesthetics and MYKITA’s most delicate acetate frames to date. Clear forms celebrate the technical construction made of warm acetate and shiny stainless steel.
The LITE collection is characterized by modern silhouettes and reduced constructions. Whether made of slim stainless steel or a combination with warm acetate, the pure design concept from LITE stands for pleasant comfort in polished aesthetics.
All tinted glasses in the LITE collection have an anti-reflective coating on the back; they filter UVA and UVB rays and offer full glare protection.