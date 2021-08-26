The Best Time to Get Eyelid Surgery

Did you know that almost 18 million people in the United States underwent cosmetic surgery like eyelid surgery in 2018? If you have droopy eyelids that you’re not a fan of then droopy eyelid surgery is a great solution. If you choose to pursue that solution then there are a number of things you need to know.
It is important to have a clear picture of the eyelid surgery cost if you decide that you want double eyelid surgery. You also need to know that the recommended age is for getting this upper eyelid surgery done. The good news is that you’ve come to the right place to gain this information.
Continue reading to learn more about upper eyelid surgery and lower eyelid surgery and what to expect.
The Perfect Eyelid Surgery Patient
There are a number of factors that play into determining the perfect eyelid surgery patient. This surgery is also known as upper blepharoplasty and it is a very specific process designed to help patients that are unhappy with their eyelids. If you’re someone that has droopy eyelids and wants a happier or more alert appearance then you’re likely a great patient for eyelid surgery.
This process works by removing a tiny amount of skin from your eyelid. Getting rid of this piece of skin brings back that youthful and alert appearance that you desire from your eyelids.
The main reason that eyelid skin starts drooping or sagging is age. This is because as people age their skin’s ability to repair itself and stay taut starts to diminish. This means you’ll start to see skin sag and form wrinkles from the skin losing its framework. This process also causes your skin to become less plump since your fat pockets shrink or move elsewhere.
Unfortunately, eyelids aren’t immune to this process. Over time, your eyelids will start to become increasingly droopy. Double eyelid surgery is a perfect fit for you if you’re wanting to remove these droops or folds in your eyelids.
What’s the Right Age for Eyelid Surgery?
Most people that choose to get droopy eyelid surgery or lower eyelid surgery are over the age of 40, though there are a handful of people in their 20s and 30s that opt for eyelid surgery. It is a great choice for you if you’re a younger person with naturally hooded eyelids. This happens less often than people that opt for the procedure because of aging.
While these statistics indicate that most people that get eyelid surgery are older, this doesn’t mean that you’re better off getting the surgery at a certain age. There really isn’t an ideal age for a patient to get eyelid surgery since every case is different. Genetics and lifestyle habits play a big role in how soon you’ll need or want this surgery.
In most cases, the most important thing is the condition of your skin and the severity of your aging rather than your age itself. Ultimately it is up to you to decide when the right time is to get eyelid surgery.
How Eyelid Surgery Works
Eyelid surgery involves giving your eyelids a lift to create a more energetic and alert appearance with your eyes. The primary focus of eyelid surgery is the upper eyelid though some people opt to get surgery on the lower eyelid as well.
Lower eyelid surgery is used to remove puffiness or persistent bags that are under your eyes. These bags under your eyes occur when there are pockets of fat that happen under your eyes. It is up to the patient to decide if they want to get upper eyelid surgery, lower eyelid surgery, or both types.
With upper eyelid surgery, your surgeon will create a small incision in your upper eyelids. From there, the surgeon cuts away excess skin and fat and proceeds to suture the incisions together. This keeps your scars from being noticeable after you recover from eyelid surgery. This procedure allows your eyes to be more open when your face is in a relaxed state.
Lower eyelid surgery involves incisions into your lower eye area to remove the pockets of fat there. This fat is what causes those annoying bags under the eyes. The scars from this procedure are small and your surgeon will make sure that they’re hidden below your eyes after your recovery.
With lower eyelid surgery you’ll see an immediate improvement in the appearance of your eye. This procedure is designed to make you look more alert and youthful.
What About the Recovery Period?
It is important to think about the recovery period when it comes to a procedure like the eyelid surgery. The main recovery period should take somewhere between one week and two weeks. During that period you should try to rest as much as you can. You should also try to avoid any strenuous activities if at all possible.
If your work requires you to be active and on your feet then you’ll need to consider taking time off of work while you recover from your surgery. Jumping back into your normal activities before you’re ready will put unnecessary stress on your wounds.
Most people prefer to get their eyelid surgery during the winter. This is a great time to get the procedure because it is easier to remain inside and relaxed when compared to other seasons like summer. It is ultimately up to you to decide when the best time is for you to get the eyelid surgery, but it is important that you give yourself plenty of time to heal.
There are many benefits that your appearance will gain if you choose to move forward with eyelid surgery. Upper eyelid surgery removes the droopy look and makes you look more cheerful and alert. Getting lower eyelid surgery is effective for removing fat pockets that cause puffiness below your eyes.
Both options are great for making you look more youthful and energetic, but it is up to you to decide which ones are the best fit for your needs.
