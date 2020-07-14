The Different Engagement Ring Metal Types

The process of choosing the perfect engagement ring is laden with choices. From style to stone selection, there are so many details to consider. The process can be overwhelming. However, it’s essential that you have a firm foundation on which to build your ring. That means choosing the right metal band for your engagement ring.
However, the differences between ring metals don’t get a lot of press, so it can be hard to make an informed decision. That’s why we’ve got you covered! Here’s everything you need to know about the most popular ring metals to consider for your engagement ring.
White Gold
White gold is one of the most popular ring metal choices. It’s favored for its cool neutral color which goes well with diamonds and other gemstones. Not to mention, it’s a more affordable option than platinum, though it offers a very similar aesthetic for those inclined to the subtle and understated.
To give white gold its shine and white color, yellow gold is alloyed with nickel, silver, and zinc in various amounts. Each white gold manufacturer will have their preferred mixing quantities, but generally, the highest karat white gold will contain 75% yellow gold and 25% of the other metals mentioned above.
Yellow Gold
Yellow gold is a classic ring metal. It was once the most popular ring metal choices in the U.S., though it was overtaken by white gold in recent years. However, yellow gold remains a very popular choice in jewelry, including engagement rings. Yellow gold is exceedingly hard-wearing. It doesn’t tarnish like silver, nor does it rust or corrode in any other way.
Gold that has been graded at 24 karats is considered pure gold. However, pure gold isn’t utilized in jewelry because it is too soft and will become misshapen. To improve its strength, yellow gold is mixed with other metals. The two most popular yellow gold options are 14K and 18K.
Rose Gold
Rose gold has been considered a more feminine engagement ring metal. However, as its pinkish hue perfectly accentuates a variety of colors, it is widely used in both men and women’s jewelry pieces. Rose gold is created by mixing copper and yellow gold to achieve a shiny, yet refined, pink color.
Though, the mixture may also contain traces of silver or zinc varying by manufacturer. Depending on the metal content of rose gold, a rose gold engagement ring can have different hues. A higher copper content will result in a more reddish appearance which is sometimes referred to as “red gold.”
Final Thoughts
Though there are a ton of choices to make when it comes to building your engagement ring or narrowing down your options, try not to get overwhelmed! As long as you do your research and make an effort to obtain a ring that you know your partner will love — you’ll be fine. When it comes to metals, the biggest difference in the gold metals is color, so it’s not too pressing a decision. Simply choose a ring metal based on your partner’s style!