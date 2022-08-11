Tips in Choosing an Eyewear Frame

Frames should complement your skin tone and proportion. They should not pull attention to the nose or forehead. Lastly, they should fit your face size. Here are some tips to help you find the perfect frame for your face. Hopefully, these tips will help you look your best in eyeglasses. Ultimately, choosing the ideal Frame like choosing eyewear San Francisco will help you enjoy looking your best. Until next time, happy shopping! And don’t forget to take your time!
Complement Your Skin Tone
There are several factors to consider when choosing frames. First, determine what your skin tone is. If your complexion is cool, choose shades of gray or black. If you have a warm face, choose shades of tan, pink, or red. Warm skin tones should avoid black frames and pastels. Cool skin tones should choose dark colors. To find out the best match, try different frames. Choosing a pair that complements your skin tone will make the frames look great.
Your skin tone will play a big role in which colors and frame styles compliment your complexion. If your face is neutral, try frames with a warm undertone. These colors will enhance your appearance, adding warmth to your complexion. Also, try frames with a warm undertone if your complexion is naturally rosy. If your complexion is warm, you can also try a unique frame design, like the Coxon.
Proportional to Your Face
The shape of your face determines which frames will suit you the best. It would be best to choose frames that are proportional to your face shape, allowing the top of your Frame to balance the bottom of your face. Look at yourself in a mirror and note which shapes flatter you best. If you have a heart-shaped face, for example, it will look better with a round frame than with a square frame.
If your face is a triangle, you should select a frame that adds width to your forehead while drawing attention to your upper face. Choose frames with a curved edge to break up the length of a square face. Also, opt for a frame with a low bridge to shorten your nose.
Don’t Draw Attention to the Forehead
The shape of the face determines the Frame that suits it best. For example, people with square faces tend to have a high forehead and a long nose, so choosing frames that sit higher on the nose can soften the sharp angles on a square face. To avoid attracting attention to the forehead, choose frames that are wide and have curved edges. Frames with a round or oval shape are best for this type of face shape.
For people with a heart-shaped face, choose frames with thicker bottoms to balance out the proportions. Avoid rounded bottom frames and choose ones with light, neutral shades. Frames with embellished tops can draw attention to the forehead and should not be worn by people with heart-shaped faces. On the other hand, people with oblong faces have a long, straight cheek lines. Therefore, the frame shape should not draw attention to the forehead but should complement the shape of the face.
Don’t Slip From Your Nose
If you find your frames slipping from your nose, here are some tips to fix the problem. First, ensure your glasses have sufficient space between your nose and the bridge. Metal frames should not dig into the bridge. Also, wearing thick glasses, you should adjust the temples. Plastic frames, on the other hand, may not have enough space between the bridge and the nose, making them slide down and off your face.
Plastic frames generally have one size fits all designs. However, the bridge on a plastic frame may not include every nose shape and may even slip down your nose. Moreover, plastic frames don’t come with nose pads and might not last as long as you want. Finally, these frames aren’t the most durable since the plastic material easily dents and scuffs. It would be best if you always considered these cons before choosing a style that works for you.
Photo by Apostolos Vamvouras on Unsplash
