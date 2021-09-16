Did you know that the global jewelry market is valued at $348.5 billion per year? It’s clear that no matter where we’re from, we love to wear jewelry!
You might be looking for some new pieces to add to your own collection. If so, you might want to consider getting a statement ring.
What is a statement ring and how can you wear one to look your best? Read on to find out!
What Is a Statement Ring?
You might’ve already guessed from its name, but a statement ring is a piece of jewelry you wear on your finger that stands out and is eye-catching.
What’s fantastic about this type of jewelry is there’s plenty of room as to what’s considered a “statement ring”. One can be simple and modest in design while another can be insane and flashy! But both would be considered statement rings because they draw people’s eyes to your hand.
Today, many people like to wear statement rings that are made of precious metals and stones. But there are also statement rings made of more non-conventional materials, such as wood and bone. There are also some more edgy rings.
As you can see, the world’s your oyster when it comes to this type of ring!
How to Wear a Statement Ring
While there’s no exact right or wrong way to wear a statement ring, there are a few guidelines you should follow to get the best look possible.
Which Finger(s) to Wear It On
Typically, you’ll want to avoid wearing the piece of jewelry on your ring finger. In most cultures, this finger is reserved for engagement and/or wedding rings. The exception is if you want to double up the statement ring as your engagement/wedding ring, of course!
If you’re a man, the index finger is the typical position to wear rings on. It can also show your membership in an organization or fraternity.
Other Tips
To keep things from looking too busy, wear just one or two statement rings at once, max.
If you really want to wear more than two rings, then you should choose simple, thin bands. This ensures that people’s eyes are still drawn to your statement rings and that it’s not just a messy cluster of rings.
Jewelry Care for Statement Rings
You’ll want to follow regular jewelry care for your statement rings. This means you should use a soft microfiber cloth to clean them. You should also use this cloth to store your rings in so they don’t get damaged.
To keep your rings in the best condition possible, have them professionally cleaned once a year.
Upgrade Your Fashion Sense
Now that you know what a statement ring is, as well as how to wear and care for one, isn’t it about time that you add this type of jewelry to your collection? Whether you’re completely new at fashion or consider yourself a fashionista, everyone can use a statement ring or two!
