What Jewelry Should You Wear at a Formal Event

Jewelry, when you’re attending a formal event, has the ability to make or break your entire look. The right kind of jewelry will enhance your physique and outfit while helping you make a statement, but if you’re wearing the wrong jewelry, you could be sending the wrong message.
There are various formal events that happen throughout our lives. Whether you’re getting ready to attend a wedding, graduation, formal dinner party, or another type of event, it can be overwhelming to try and pick jewelry that suits you and the situation.
Do you have a formal event coming up and aren’t sure how to accessorize for it? Here, we’re revealing some important tips to keep in mind when you’re getting dressed for a special occasion. Just keep on reading to learn more!
Choosing Jewelry for Your Outfit
As with any occasion, you should always choose jewelry that compliments your outfit. At formal events, you’re probably going to be wearing things like dresses and jumpsuits, and so it’s important that you know what kind of jewelry fits these items best.
Since your outfit is going to be more fancy and formal, you don’t want your jewelry to be the center of attention.
Keep It Simple
To keep your jewelry from overwhelming your look, choose dainty pieces like a pair of diamond or pearl stud earrings or a gold chain diamond necklace. These pieces will elevate your overall look without outshining the rest of you.
Also, try to stay away from any oversized pieces. Things like oversized pendants and rings tend to look cheap on a person at a formal event, so hang onto those for a girl’s night out!
It’s fine to select one statement piece of jewelry, but remember to downplay the rest of it if you choose to do so.
Appropriate Event Jewelry
Some types of jewelry are more appropriate for formal attire than others. For instance, you wouldn’t wear a pair of giant colorful hoops to a fancy work dinner party. Instead, you might wear an elegant pair of pearls or a simple yet eye-catching necklace.
Here, we’ve listed a few of the most common types of event jewelry that people wear. Check them out below:
- precious stone jewelry (pearls, diamonds, sapphires, etc.)
- sterling silver jewelry
- 14k gold jewelry
Using the elements above, you should be able to accessorize with elegance and class. If you’re searching to purchase some jewelry for an upcoming formal event, check out Wholesale Sparkle!
Wear the Right Jewelry for Your Upcoming Formal Event
Wearing the appropriate jewelry at a formal event is an ideal way to both enhance your look and accessorize with elegance and class. By wearing jewelry that makes a statement about why you’re there, you’re going to be the best dressed at any occasion.
