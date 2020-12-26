Your Window to Fashion: Our Favorite Shoe Trends This Week

The weather changes daily, and right along with it, the shoe trends that everyone is talking about. The last thing you want to do is be the person wearing last season’s trend during this season.
We want to make sure that the latest trending shoes are in your closet or at least on your mind. By the time you’ve finished checking out our list, you’re going to know about all the latest shoe trends of 2020.
Mary Janes
Mary Janes are one of the latest trending shoes for women, and rightfully so. There’s something classic and elegant about the shoe that can take any outfit from bland to the next level.
Not to mention they come in a variety of colors and styles for women to choose from. Many people brag about the comfortable nature of the shoe, which isn’t typical for high heels.
Knee-High Boots
If you’re looking to add an element of sex appeal to your outfit, you’ll definitely accomplish that with knee-high boots or over the knee boots as their known. These types of boots are worn with leggings or jeans, sometimes a simple dress will do the trick.
These boots help to elongate the leg making the wearer of the boots appear taller to others.
Eco-Friendly Boots
292.4 tons of waste is created each year by people across the globe. For this reason, various companies find themselves creating ways to create more eco-friendly clothing, including shoes. One shoe that you might consider Arcopedico shoes.
These shoes are made of lightweight, breathable material and are 100% eco-friendly. These are the shoes you need if you’re looking to embrace your inner vegan and get a better understanding of what it takes to make our planet a better place for ourselves and the generations to come after us.
A Bit of Shine
Another common trend that you’ll see when it comes to shoes is adding some shine. Tons of shoes are now being created with embellishments to make them the focal point of any outfit.
You can expect to see a host of buckles, zippers, and diamonds found on the shoe’s sides or straps. These types of shoes will be true showstoppers because everyone will be stopping you to ask where you got your shoes from.
And if not, they’ll secretly stand back and admire your shoe game.
Shoe Trends: One Step At a Time
Shoe trends are forever changing, and if you miss a trend here or there, it’s nothing to worry about. There are some trends you’re not going to want to miss, like having a pair of eco-friendly shoes or a pair of showstoppers in your closet.
Any of our trends are bound to turn people’s heads when you walk by. We hope you found this article useful, and if you’d like to check out some of our other posts, continue scrolling through this section.