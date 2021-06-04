10 Gift Ideas For the Christian Woman in Your Life

A survey of Americans in all 50 states conducted by the Pew Research Center found that about 70% of the population identifies as Christian. Are you one of the thousands of people who identify as Christian?
If you are, you might be looking for some Christian gifts for one of the Christian women in your life. This guide will provide some ideas to help you find the perfect gift. Keep reading to learn more.
1. A New Bible Study Journal
One of the best Christian gifts you can give to an important woman in your life is a new Bible study journal. This gift is very thoughtful because it encourages her to grow in her faith by making it a habit to truly study her Bible.
A beautifully designed cover with inspirational verses throughout the journal is the perfect way to encourage your lady to take notes as she reads her Bible, so she can better understand the word of God.
2. Christian Inspired Wall Art
What’s a better way to express your faith than doing it within your home? Get the special woman in your life some decor that showcases her love for Jesus.
Wall art with her favorite Bible verse can be a great addition to the living room or kitchen. A hand-crafted cross is another form of decor that can be added anywhere in her home to show that God is always present.
3. Customized Jewelry
Christian accessories are another great idea for a gift. If the woman in your life loves Jesus and jewelry then you’ve come across the perfect gift whether it’s Christmas or her birthday.
You can choose to purchase a set of earrings or a necklace from a Christian jewelry store. You can also choose an engraved piece of jewelry with her name and an inspiring Bible verse. A mustard seed necklace based on the verse from the book of Matthew is a great choice too.
4. A New Set of Pens and Highlighters
Why might pens and highlighters be a good gift? Well, these are helpful tools to have during Bible study class.
With her new pens, your special lady can write her thoughts down in her journal as she reads a few sections of her Bible. The highlighters can be used to highlight favorite verses or verses she’ll want to come back to for further analysis.
5. A Blanket and Pillow Set
If you’re looking for Christian gifts for her then consider buying a blanket and pillow set. The woman in your life will want a comfortable space as she settles down to read her Bible.
A fluffy blanket and pillow are a great addition to her prayer room where she goes to spend time with God and to read his word. You can even choose blankets and pillows decorated with faith-inspired messages.
6. A Leather Handbag
Handmade handbags are other great gifts you can give to the special woman in your life. She’ll love her bag made of genuine leather and lined with multiple pockets.
This handbag will help her carry her things whether she’s going to church or out to lunch with friends. Leather handbags also accessorize any outfit beautifully. A gift that’s both stylish and functional is something she’ll love to receive.
7. A T-Shirt Expressing Your Faith
Other Christian gift ideas include Christian apparel for the woman in your life. Literally wearing her faith on her sleeve or shirt is one way for her to look great while sharing the Lord’s message with everyone she encounters.
You can choose t-shirts in a variety of colors and styles depending on what kind of shirts she likes best. You can choose a shirt with a specific Bible verse, a clever quote about God’s love, or about how awe-inspiring her faith is.
8. Self Care Products
Self-care products are another wonderful gift for the lovely lady in your life. If she’s always caring for family and friends she should know how much she’s valued.
A self-care package will encourage her to take a few hours of her weekend for herself. Some products you can buy include soothing sheet face masks, bath bombs, and a new bathrobe. You can also include a gift set of teas for her to try during her day of self-care.
9. Coffee Mug Inspiration
A customized mug is another thoughtful gift for the special woman in your life. You can choose to decorate it with her name and an inspiring Bible verse.
When she drinks her morning coffee each day, she’ll be reminded of God’s love. She can also use her new mug for her self-care day tea break or as she settles down for her Bible study session.
10. She’ll Love Candles
Why not give your beautiful lady some candles? Get her a different scent she loves for every room in her home. There are also many candles you can purchase decorated with a verse from scripture.
Every time she lights her candles for her time alone with God or during a day of self-care she’ll be reminded of the thoughtfulness of your gift and every good thing God has brought to her life.
Check Out These Christian Gifts
Are you searching for Christian gifts for an important woman in your life? This guide offers some great ideas like handmade handbags or journals that she can use during Bible study.
