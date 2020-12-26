4 Medical Comfort Hacks: Dressing For Diabetes

Did you know that more than 10 percent of the United States population has diabetes? It’s a chronic disease that involves significant lifestyle changes and daily monitoring. However, just because you have diabetes, you don’t have to sacrifice fashion for comfort.
Keep reading to learn how you can maintain your style while maintaining comfort and health.
1. Moisture Wicking Socks
As all diabetes already likely know, the health of your feet is something that needs to be carefully monitored. A complication of diabetes is a type of nerve damage called neuropathy. This means numbness, pain, a tingling sensation, or complete loss of feeling in parts of the body, most often hands and feet.
Those with diabetic neuropathy also can’t sense heat or cold. Therefore clothing that is moisture-wicking and adaptive is important. When shopping for socks as a diabetic, look for these features:
- Seamless and padded to avoid irritation or injury
- Made of a breathable, moisture-wicking material or fabric blend
- Non-binding (unless recommended otherwise by a doctor)
- Thermal for winter or cold conditions
2. Open Toe Shoes
For similar reasons as moisture-wicking socks, shoes made for diabetic patients are another vital consideration. Diabetic shoes should be free of seems on the interior, have a well-padded insole, breathable and roomy, and open toes. The pair you choose should be podiatrist-approved.
These diabetic open toe shoes are made specifically for diabetics and feature adjustable straps, anti-microbial fabric, orthotic soles, and more. Pair with moisture-wicking socks that aren’t too tight.
3. Insulin Pump Belt
Insulin pumps are small, roughly cell-phone sized devices that are implanted around the waist. It is a pretty study device but still needs to be protected and held close to the body; this is where insulin pump belts come in.
An insulin pump belt is a soft and snug bands of fabric that hold pumps and protect them from damage. They are perfect for pocketless outfits, activewear and comfortable enough for daily wear.
4. Medical Alert ID
Medical alert IDs are crucial for anyone with a chronic illness that needs careful management, like diabetes. If you don’t want to wear a bracelet are your wrist, you can choose a different piece that is a little more comfortable. Whatever you go with, make sure it’s visible on your person in case of an emergency.
You can get rings engraved with your medical alert information. If you’re prone to water retention or swelling, keep this in mind and potentially skip this one. Keychain, necklaces, and even shoe tags are available options for you.
Dressing Smart For Diabetes
Managing diabetes isn’t all about monitoring insulin levels and keeping a healthy diet. It also involves wearing the right clothing. When shopping for clothes as a person with diabetes, remember to focus on moisture-wicking fabrics and shoes that will help reduce your possibility of injury.
Other essential accessories like insulin pump belts and medical alert IDs should be a part of your daily wear. If you liked this article on dressing smart and comfortably for diabetes, check out the rest of our website for health and lifestyle advice.