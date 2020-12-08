5 Festive Fashion Window Display Ideas

For the 2020 holiday season, total retail sales are forecasted to hit $1.013 trillion. If you want your store to be the place where people are doing their holiday shopping, you have to draw customers in. One way to do that is by creating a beautiful window display.
Read on to learn about five festive fashion window display ideas.
1. Festive Stockings
If you don’t have a fireplace to put your stockings on or you want to try something new, you can make a window display of stockings. During the holidays, nothing is more festive than stockings for each of your family members.
Of course, you can’t have stockings up without having special items in them. If you are struggling to come up with ideas this year, think about beauty stocking stuffers to fill up your window decor.
2. Creative Mannequins
If you own a boutique and need something new for your storefront displays, decorate your mannequins in festive outfits. This is a great way to showcase your products to show people how they can look for their holiday parties.
Use clothing in holiday colors like red, green, gold, white, and black. Don’t forget to add special holiday jewelry if you have it. You can also get more creative by adding string lights and a tree.
3. Santa’s Reindeers
Another one of the best retail window display ideas is having Santa’s reindeer all laid out. This idea is amazing if you sell kids’ clothing or toys. What child wouldn’t want to go inside to see their favorite holiday animals?
Even if you don’t sell kids’ things, it’s fun to tell a story when you are decorating windows. This display would take more time and resources than others, so be prepared to put in the work if you want it to look amazing.
4. Holiday Decals
Some of the easiest window decorations to put up are holiday decals. If you get enough of them, you can make your window look spectacular. This idea also takes little time and money to handle.
Holiday decals come in all types. You can find snowflakes, trees, snowmen, holiday greetings, and more. Any holiday idea you can think of, you can probably find a decal for. Measure your windows beforehand to ensure you get the right decal sizes.
5. Shoe Tree
If you need storefront displays that speak to your business and you happen to sell shoes, create a shoe tree. Creating Christmas trees with products you sell is perfect for owners. This saves you money and shows off your products in a new way.
You can stack shoeboxes into a tree shape, add the shoes as ornaments, and wrap them with lights. It is always a good idea to keep a color scheme for your window display that goes with the holiday season.
Create the Perfect Window Display
When the holiday season rolls around, it can cause a lot of stress. Instead of worrying, get into the festive mood by getting creative with decorations. Start making your perfect window display now with these great ideas.
Keep coming back for more articles about fashion and beauty!