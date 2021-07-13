5 Of 2021’s Biggest Men’s Fashion Trends

Are you still wearing skinny jeans in 2021? How about form-fitting coats or muted colors?
If you’re wearing any of those things, it’s time to get with the times. Men’s fashion evolves quickly, and if you don’t keep up with it, you’ll get left behind.
Luckily, updating your wardrobe is easier than you might imagine. In fact, there’s a good chance your wardrobe already has some of the trendiest pieces of the year.
That’s great news since there are a plethora of fun men’s fashion trends to take advantage of in 2021.
Let’s take a look at a few of the biggest ones.
1. Baggy Pants
While tight and skinny pants may have been all the rage for the past several years, that trend is coming to an end. Over the past few years, baggy pants have been gaining popularity. If you’re fashion-forward, you might want to hop on that trend.
It’s true that old habits die hard, and switching out your loose-fitting pants might not be something you want to do. However, you’ll quickly find that besides looking great, they’re also quite comfortable.
2. Trench Coats
Oversized coats have become popular over the past few years, and that doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon. In 2021, oversized trench coats are all the rage.
Whether you dress them up or down, trench coats allow you to make a grand entrance anywhere. With your hair blowing in the wind and your long trench coat billowing behind you, you’ll look like you came straight off a runway in Paris or Milan.
3. 70s Throwbacks
70s fashion might be a dark period of time for people who lived through it, but like it or not, elements of the infamous decade are making a comeback.
From corduroys and jeans to safari suits and leather bombers, the influence of the 70s is seeping its way back into present-day fashion trends.
4. Neon
Minimalism might still be popular, but the influence it has over the world of fashion is starting to wane. Today, bright neon colors are all the rage.
From accent pieces like hats and bags to shirts, sneakers, and even pants, neon is starting to gain a critical hold over modern-day fashion.
If you need help finding affordable yet stylish neon clothes, use this Marcus Sherman brand guide to help you out.
5. Floral Prints
Men’s floral prints have always been a fun way to subvert traditional masculine values. As of 2021, they’re becoming more popular than ever.
Floral patterns look great in both casual and more sophisticated environments. Whether you’re grabbing dinner with a friend or gracing a spring wedding with your presence, floral patterns are a fun way to look fresh and put together.
Men’s Fashion Made Easy
As the world of fashion changes and evolves faster than ever, keeping up with trends can seem impossible. That’s where this article can help.
Use this men’s fashion guide to help you understand what’s trending in 2021. If you’re looking to impress those around you and impress yourself when you look in the mirror, make sure to try out some of the trends mentioned in this article.
Are you looking for more guides on how to dress? If so, check out the rest of our site for all things fashion.