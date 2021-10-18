5 Tips for Successful Teeth Straightening

Straight teeth are not just a cosmetic concern, they can also affect how you function in everyday life.
For example, if your teeth don’t line up properly it could be difficult to speak clearly and bite down on certain foods.
However, there is hope. There are many different types of braces or aligners that can help straighten out teeth.
In this article, we will go over five tips for successful teeth straightening, as well as the benefits of Invisalign.
1. Try Using a Retainer
If you are unhappy with the way your teeth are looking after wearing braces for a period of time, ask your dentist about using an orthodontic retainer.
Retainers can be worn to help correct minor problems that may have gone wrong during initial treatment or even uncovered issues that were missed during dental procedures.
A retainer will keep your teeth in place while they heal and allow any damage done by crooked teeth to repair themselves.
2. Use Headgear Instead
Headgear is a good alternative if you don’t like the way your teeth look after using braces, or you aren’t happy with how long it takes for them to straighten.
This device uses head straps that attach tightly around the top and bottom of your teeth. The tension from these straps and other components will help move and align your teeth into place over time.
It may take some getting used to at first but can be well worth it in terms of appearance as well as function once correctly fitted by an experienced orthodontist.
3. Dental Veneers May Be the Solution
If you are unhappy with the color or general shape of your teeth, dental veneers may be a good option.
Veneers are thin shells that cover over your actual tooth to give it a uniform appearance.
They are made from porcelain and bond directly onto existing enamel without any need for drilling or filling in old holes first.
You can enjoy straighter teeth much sooner than if braces were used since they can simply attach to what is already there instead of having to break through the surface before modification occurs.
4. Consider Invisalign
Invisalign is a great option for those who want straighter teeth fast and without any of the usual hassles.
This clear alternative to metal braces uses aligners that you wear over your teeth each day, removing them only when it’s time to eat or drink something.
Each set of these custom-made plastic trays fits snugly against your existing enamel with no discomfort at all. They are barely noticeable, allowing you to keep on smiling while getting straight teeth results that will boost both confidence and functionality.
5. Floss More Often
Everyday care is important in the quest to obtain straight teeth.
It’s also a good idea to floss more often since it can be easy for food particles and other debris to get stuck between your teeth over time.
This may not cause any issues at first but could lead to serious problems down the road if allowed to continue unchecked.
