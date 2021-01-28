7 Ballet Fashion Tips for Any Dancer

Throughout the years, there has been many an art form that has inspired fashion in some way. Ballet is one such art form that has paved the way for sleek, elegant, and form-fitting fashion styles.
Ballet dancewear has come a long way since its inception. Today, this type of outerwear is made to flatter and reveal — to create sleek silhouettes that allow for optimal movement.
Ballet fashion is more about function than turning heads, allowing the audience to focus on technique, poise, and the story of the dance, rather than the clothing or person themselves. To learn more about ballet fashion, this blog highlights it all.
A Ballerina’s Wardrobe: Purposefully Made
While many celebrities have brought notoriety to ballet fashion, such as Audrey Hepburn and Brigitte Bardot, ballet dancewear is artfully made in order to complement a dancer’s stature and technique.
This type of dancewear is renowned for its classic, minimal, and elegant style, as well as form-fitting garments that highlight a dancing silhouette. The premise is to be revealing but not give too much away.
Each item of a ballerina’s wardrobe serves its own purpose. Whether it’s a leotard, ballet shoes for girls, a whimsical tutu, or woolen knitwear, these garments are all essential to ballet practice and performance in some way:
- Ballet tights: they allow for a wide range-of-motion and highlight a dancer’s lines
- A scooped-neck leotard: it shows off a dancer’s elegant neckline and the quality of her posture
- A long-sleeved leotard: provides coverage and warmth during port de bras
- The chiffon wrap skirt: providers coverage over the hips and buttocks, creating a focus on the legs
- Tulle practice skirt/tutus: offer structure and restriction on certain dance moves, while bringing the focus to the lower legs
Baller dancers also use legwarmers and knit shorts during their practice sessions to keep their leg muscles warm and supple. While ballet wrap sweaters are useful during pre-show warmups as they do not go over the head and, therefore, do not disturb hair or makeup.
How Ballet Fashion Has Inspired Everyday Fashion
As mentioned earlier, there are a number of art forms throughout the ages that have inspired many fashion trends. Ballet fashion is no exception and has paved the way for some of the most comfortable and widely worn fashion staples most of us probably own.
In fact, many people consider ballet fashion as the pioneer of the athleisure trend that has become so popular today. This is the amalgamation of some form of athletic wear with a garment that is soft, comfortable, and easy-to-wear.
Here are some of the most iconic everyday wearables that have drawn inspiration from ballet dancewear:
1. The Sultry Off-The-Shoulder Top
The off-the-shoulder sweater is necessity for any ballet dancer. The purpose is to expose the neck and the posture of a ballerina during dance practice, while still keeping the dancer warm. Many ballerinas wear these sweaters to-and-from dance practice, paired with tights.
As a result, this dancewear item has paved the way for the simpler, more modern-day version of the off-the-shoulder top that is either loose or more form-fitting. Today, you can find off-the-shoulder sweaters in a plethora of materials and colors, too.
This fashion item is elegant, chic, and great for layering over a simple tank top with jeans and sneakers. You can also dress up this look with leather-look trousers and heels.
2. In-Between-Season Legwarmers
Okay, so legwarmers may not be a fashion item you’d wear on an everyday basis, but this dancewear garment has paved the way for a modern-day version that is great for seasonal layering.
You can find simple legwarmers in an array of colors and materials that are brilliant as an in-between option during the seasonal change. You can wear them instead of wearing thick, uncomfortable tights or going completely bare-legged when wearing boots.
3. The Ultimate Crowdpleaser: Leggings
Ah, leggings. Where would we be without this ultra-stretchy, super comfortable garment today? Aside from joggers and sweatpants, leggings have proved to be a saving grace in times when jeans or trousers are just not a viable option (hey, period bloat).
Whether it’s leather-look leggings, gym tights, or simple, high-waisted leggings, this is hands-down the best thing that has come from ballet dancewear in today’s modern age.
4. The Sex-Appeal Bodysuit
Inspired by the ballet leotard, bodysuits are another incredible crowd-pleasing favorite that has evolved from ballet fashion. They are extremely versatile, sexy, elegant, and hug your curves in all the right places.
The bodysuit is also versatile and can be worn with a simple pair of shorts, or dressed up and paired with a pencil skirt and heels!
5. The Oh-So-Forgiving Wrap Top
If there is one garment that is forever forgiving, no matter your size or shape, it’s a wrap top or wrap dress. This garment is inspired by the ballet dancer’s very own wrap-style skirt and sweater that is used during dance practice and pre-show warmups.
Wrap tops are available in a myriad of color and material types today. Kit out your wardrobe with a silky, black number and pair it with fitted jeans and stilettos for a smoking date-night look.
6. The Ballet Pump Sensation
The iconic ballet pump draws inspiration from a ballerina’s ballet slipper or ballet pointe shoe. These shoes are a basic staple in nearly any woman’s wardrobe as they are flat, comfortable, and can be worn with literally any outfit.
Ballet pumps are also elegant and simple and you can find them in a huge range of styles, colors, and materials to complement your wardrobe.
Find Daily Fashion Inspiration Right Here
The best thing about everyday ballet fashion is that it’s versatile, simple, and perpetually stylish. You can never go wrong by throwing together an outfit comprised of jeans, an off-the-shoulder sweater, and ballet pumps. It’s worth investing in a few of these pieces for elegant day-to-day looks.
If fashion is your passion, don’t miss out on the rest of this blog! Explore for more on accessories, beauty, and jewelry trends.