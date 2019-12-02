Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta Named Designer of the Year at the 2019 British Fashion Awards

On December 2nd, in London, The British Fashion Council (BFC) announced the winners of The Fashion Awards 2019 where Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta garnered the highly coveted Designer of the Year award.
Held at the Royal Albert Hall and with a global mix of 4,000 guests, including key players from the fashion industry as well as members of the public, the BFC celebrated exceptional individuals whose imagination and creativity have broken new ground in fashion over the past 12 months; as well as brands and businesses that have transformed the possibilities of fashion today.
The evening, hosted by award-winning American actress, CEO, and producer Tracee Ellis Ross, celebrated sixteen awards, ten of which are put out to vote to an international panel of fashion industry experts, five Special Recognition Awards and a new Designers’ Designer Award, voted for by BFC Designer Members. Each winner was given a unique Swarovski crystal trophy, designed by Welsh artist, Ross Lovegrove.
The British Fashion Awards 2019 Winners
- Award for Positive Change: Signatories of the Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action
Presented by: Amber Valetta & Halima Aden
Accepted by: Emmanuel Gintzburger, Alexander McQueen; Gabriele Maggio, Stella McCartney; José Neves, Farfetch; Stefan Seidel, Puma; Thierry Andretta, Mulberry and Wolfgang Blau, Condé Nast
- Brand of the Year: Bottega Veneta
Presented by: Rosie Huntington Whiteley
- British Emerging Talent Menswear: Bethany Williams for Bethany Williams
Presented by: Rita Ora & Liam Payne
- British Emerging Talent Womenswear: Rejina Pyo for Rejina Pyo
Presented by: Bel Powley & Gugu Mbatha Raw
- Special Tribute to Karl Lagerfeld
Presented by: Dame Anna Wintour and Lady Amanda Harlech
- Urban Luxe: Fenty
Presented by: Tyler, the Creator & Janet Jackson
- Business Leader: Remo Ruffini for Moncler
Presented by: Shailene Woodley
- Fashion Icon: Naomi Campbell
Presented by: Sir Jony Ive
- Accessories Designer of the Year: Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta
Presented by: Karen Elson
- Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator: Sam McKnight
Presented by: Emilia Clarke
- Designers’ Designer Award: Christopher Kane for Christopher Kane
Presented by: Kylie Minogue
- Trailblazer Award: Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen
Presented by: Naomi Campbell
- British Designer of the Year Menswear: Kim Jones for Dior Men
Presented by: Miguel & Kaia Gerber
Accepted by Donatella Versace
- British Designer of the Year Womenswear: Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta
Presented by: Emma Roberts
- Model of the Year: Adut Akech
Presented by: Pierpaolo Piccioli & Edward Enninful
- Designer of the Year: Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta
Presented by: Naomi Watts
- Outstanding Achievement Award: Giorgio Armani
Presented by: Julia Roberts & Cate Blanchett
Alongside all the celebrated awards, NEW WAVE: Creatives 2019 were given special mention by BFC Ambassador for Positive Fashion Adwoa Aboah. The category was introduced at The Fashion Awards 2018 to celebrate the young global creative community. The NEW WAVE: Creatives 2019 represent 100 of the most innovative and inspiring young creative talents from around the world.
The list highlights London’s position as an international epicentre and pays homage to the incredible success of both home-grown and international talent; while celebrating all those who play a vital role in the industry’s cultural and creative reputation. To find out more about NEW WAVES: Creatives please click here.
As well as recognising designers and industry leaders, The Fashion Awards celebrated raw creativity by hosting the Central Saint Martins, The White Show as part of this year’s ceremony. Each year the new intake of BA Fashion students is asked to create a design presented in white.
This extraordinary collection is usually presented as an internal show. This year, for the first time, The White Show was brought to the Royal Albert Hall, recognising and celebrating the first creative steps of the next generation of fashion talent from all over the world, brought together in fashion’s creative capital, London.
The BFC also sponsored The White Show through enabling the college to provide the students with sustainably sourced white fabrics to realise their vision. Little Simz opened the show and performed two tracks, Venom and Jealous, with The White Show.
In celebration of Mr Giorgio Armani’s Outstanding Achievement award, Mr. Armani presented an Armani Privé couture catwalk show to the guests as a gift to The Fashion Awards 2019 and invited long-time collaborator and music icon Eric Clapton to play the evening out.