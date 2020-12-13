9 Healthy Skin Tips That Will Make Your Skin Glow

Due to the huge influence of social media, the skincare industry is exploding more than ever. Many social media marketers have taken to sites like Instagram and TikTok to post their skincare regimens and influence users on the best products to use.
You may be wondering how best to take care of your skin in order to achieve the look and feel that you desire. Here are nine healthy skin tips that will keep your skin healthy and happy.
1. Always Wear Sunscreen
Even if it is not summer, you should always apply sunscreen to provide your skin with the best protection possible. If you’re not exposed to direct sunlight on a regular basis, then you can use a lower SPF sunscreen on your face, or even a moisturizer with sunscreen.
Sunscreen helps to prevent premature wrinkles from forming on your skin, as well as other problems like age spots. In addition, it offers a large amount of protection against skin cancer, which can be aggressive or even deadly.
2. Moisturize Regularly
One of the most important steps to keeping your skin supple is to use moisturizer in the morning and at night. The best time to apply moisturizer is directly after you wash your face, so you can lock in the benefits of the water and skin cleanser. s
Many moisturizers contain a low degree of SPF, so you can use them as sunscreen if you aren’t exposed to sunlight throughout the day. Take care to apply extra moisturizer during the drier months, when low humidity can cause the skin to flake.
3. Remove Your Makeup at Night
If you wear makeup, it is vital that you remember to remove it at night before you go to sleep, or during your normal skincare routine. Makeup oils can clog your pores and cause irritation in your skin, which is one of the main causes of acne and blemishes.
Try to take off makeup gently, and with a special removal solution or wipes that are gentle on the skin. Pulling at your skin while trying to remove makeup roughly can stretch it and cause wrinkles to form.
4. Reduce Stress in Your Life
Though a consistent skincare regimen is a huge part of having great skin, you should also consider other factors in your life that may impact your appearance. For instance, major stressors in your life can actually have a negative effect on how your skin looks.
Stress on your skin can take the appearance of wrinkles or bags and dark circles on your under-eyes. Reducing stress in your life means spending less money and time on skincare products to make up for the emotional damage caused to your skin cells.
5. Make Changes to Your Diet
Having a balanced diet can have a positive impact on every aspect of your life, including the appearance of your skin. If you already eat a diet that is packed with good nutrients, then chances are that you can keep up the routine and it can contribute to better skin.
If you want to make changes to your diet that will benefit your skin, then you should try fish like salmon, which includes omega-three fatty acids. Adding more Vitamin C to your diet will help your skin to produce more collagen, one of the major components of healthy skin.
6. Try a Rejuvenating Face Mask
Beauty masks aren’t just for having fun at a sleepover or a girl’s night in. They can actually be really beneficial for your skin and provide it with nutrients to help it stay supple and strong, with ingredients like hyaluronic acid.
If you do not want to spend a lot of money on high-end face mask formulas, you can make a mask with simple ingredients that you have in your home. Some of the most popular bases for face masks include oatmeal, egg whites, and even avocado.
7. Maintain a Sleep Schedule
Getting a decent amount of rest every night is good for your body to repair and restore itself, and not getting enough sleep can have detrimental consequences on the health of your skin. The more sleep you get, the longer your skin has to moisturize and repair.
Skincare experts recommend that you wash and moisturize before bed because the skin absorbs the nutrients from your skincare products. In addition, the blood flow to your skin while you sleep can prevent signs of aging from appearing, like wrinkles and skin spots.
8. Drink Plenty of Water
You may hear all the time about how hydration can benefit your body and your health, but did you know that it has a huge impact on your skin? Drinking the recommended amount of water can help to rejuvenate your skin.
When you drink enough water to reach your skin, it will moisturize your skin and keep it supple. Even if your other skincare products or steps do the heavy lifting, you can still benefit from staying hydrated. For a skincare boost, try adding a Vitamin C powder or supplement to your water bottle.
9. Avoid Smoke
Smoking can cause the skin to lose its elasticity and vitality much earlier in life, sometimes years ahead of schedule. Therefore, if you are a smoker and you want better skin, the best solution is to quit smoking and being around people who smoke.
Even being exposed to smoke through a secondhand source can damage the outer layer of skin cells. Many of the chemicals in cigarettes are also harmful to your skin and can age you rapidly.
Use These Healthy Skin Tips to Achieve Perfect Skin
For good skin, you do not need to be blessed with genetics or use a lot of expensive products. With a combination of these healthy skin tips, you can feel confident in how you look, both inside and out.
