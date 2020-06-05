A Ladies’ Guide To Wearing Sandals

It’s often said, ‘A woman can never have enough shoes!’ This phrase couldn’t be further from the truth. When it comes to flaunting one’s feet, no shoe does it better than sandals.
With summer just being around the corner, it’s time to unleash those killer sandals for the world to see. Sandals are a great way of letting your feet breathe while giving you a chance to show off that pedicure.
Sandals are a summer staple in every fashionista’s wardrobe and the best thing about them is that they are comfortable, easy to wear and perfect for summer when temperatures are a bit unbearable at times. Open and light shoes are a welcome relief during this time to avoid sweaty and smelly toes.
With so many sandal options in the market, picking the right pair can seem like a daunting task. It’s therefore advisable to do plenty of research and trials before taking the plunge. Podiatrists recommend flat sandals as opposed to sandal heels as they deem them more comfortable and offer the necessary support to your feet during movement.
Below are some popular sandals that are proving to be a favorite to millennials this year;
Gladiators
Gladiators are Roman-inspired sandals that are super strappy running across the front of the feet to the ankles and at times can go all the way up to the knees. These sandals are hot and trendy among college-goers and can easily be paired with several outfits from dresses, jeans and shorts.
Gladiators come in a range of materials such as leather and plastic. Many luxury brands decorate their gladiators with embellishments such as rhinestones and gems enough to shine on summer nights.
High-Heeled Sandals
When accessorizing for formal wear, women prefer sandal high heels. Luxury designs such as Aquazzura sandals are the perfect shoes to elevate any outfit to the next level. The sandals are sexy and flirty all the while allowing your feet to stay cool even in the hottest of days.
High-heeled sandals come in a magnificent variety of styles from bow sandals, zip-tie sandals, t-strap sandals, disco balled heels, block heels, sandals leather among others. If in doubt, opt for a pair of high heeled sandals in a color that will match most of your summer outfits.
Platorfm Sandals
Platforms are a perfect accessory for those ladies who are well-trained to walk in heels. Sandals platform come with thick soles of at least four inches high. These soles are made from different materials such as cork, wood or plastic and are known to give maximum feet support.
Many fashionistas refer to platforms as the ‘ugly dad sandals’ but this doesn’t deter many ladies from rocking these classics. When it comes to summer weddings, these sandals seem like the town’s uniform and you’ll be happy to own a pair.
Slides
Slides are the most common and comfortable of sandals in the market. They are easy to slip on and loved by many for their multi-purpose use from walking the dog to catching some drinks at the bar with your buddies on a night out. The soles of slides are fairly thin with little to no heel elevation making them quite light.
Slides are manufactured to curve the silhouette of the feet making the legs look beautiful as you walk. Most slides come in a buckle and with a range of colors but your best pick would be bright coloured especially for summer.