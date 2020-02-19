Anne Klein Spring 2020 Campaign Focuses on its Timeless Style

Shot by renown female photographer Zoey Grossman and featuring model Sam Rollinson as the face of the campaign, the Anne Klein Spring 2020 campaign is about woman power as much as it is about the timeless style of Anne Klein.
Founded in 1968 as Anne Klein & Company as a pioneering American sportswear company, its innovative approach changed the way American women dressed. Fifty years later, the brand continues to be a byword in American fashion.
For Spring 2020, the creative direction was heralded by Anne’s concept of a fully coordinated wardrobe, designing clothes that were versatile, polished, and wearable.
“Our goal with the campaign is to capture the timeless style of Anne Klein,” says Mia Rothstein, SVP, Anne Klein Brand Management. “The inspiration is around attitude and energy drawn from historical Anne Klein campaigns which have featured confident, modern women.”
This legacy is commemorated by representing the duality of steadily chic fashion with the natural commonalities of the women who inspired its foundation.
Anne Klein understood what the American woman wanted; it was never about fads. Today the brand still inspires with effortlessly stylish sportswear, watches, jewelry, eyewear, handbags, shoes and more.
Photos courtesy of Anne Klein