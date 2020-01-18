A|X Defines the Action Space for Armani Exchange Spring 2020 Campaign

For its Spring/Summer 2020 campaign, A|X Armani Exchange went back to its roots by using the big letters A and X to define the action space for the shoot.
Shot in Los Angeles, photographer Simon Eeles emphasized urban life by choosing outdoor shots. The talents, Dylan Jagger Lee, Will Peltz, Cailin Russo, pop duo Bloom Twins and Ouyang Nana move with a bold, irreverent attitude, out on the street amongst old stripped-down buildings, and pose on rooftops.
To emphasize the brand’s inclusivity, the A|X logo was shown as posters on walls, which in turn defined the outdoor space.
Photos by Simon Eeles, courtesy of Armani Exchange