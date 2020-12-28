Beach Fashion: How to Look Your Best While Soaking up the Sun

Whether you live near the beach or you’re planning the ultimate beachfront vacation, it’s important to know what to wear when you enjoy some sand and sun.
From bathing suits to accessories, what are some of the latest beach fashion items to bring along when you head to the shore?
Read on for a list of a few key pieces that will help you look your best while you swim and soak up the sunshine.
A Great-Fitting Swimsuit
The foundation of beach fashion always starts with your bathing suit, so make sure you choose this piece carefully. Look for a swimsuit that’s not just trendy, but that also fits your body type so you feel comfortable throughout the day.
A well-fitting swimsuit will give you the support you need without having to make adjustments all day long. It should also accent and highlight the great features of your figure while hiding trouble spots.
Swimsuits come in tons of styles, so be sure to try on several until you find the best option for you. Whether it’s a one-piece, two-piece, monokini, or another style, the fit is the key when it comes to this important beachwear.
Beach Fashion: Dresses and Cover-Ups
After a day of surf and sun, you’ll probably want to head to a local restaurant or take a stroll. Every beachgoer should have some kind of fashionable cover-up they can toss right over their swimsuit.
You’ll find beach cover-ups in tons of styles ranging from strapless dressed to oversized tees and much more. The goal is to choose something that’s lightweight, stylish, and that offers enough coverage in case you’re heading straight from the sand to a high-end restaurant.
Some fun options of prints to choose from include tie-dye, floral, and tropical print pieces. These sweet pieces will make you feel beautiful, trendy, and colorful as you saunter down the beach or hit the local bar.
Consider anything from a maxi dress to an oversized shirt as a stylish beach fashion cover-up. The idea is to wear something light and airy that you can easily toss right over your swimsuit whenever you need to.
Rash Guards
If you love to surf, a rash guard is an absolute must. Made from a thick scuba-like material, these beach fashion items are designed to minimize the contact and friction surfers feel against the sand whenever they “wipeout.”
While rash guards typically serve a protective purpose, they can also be quite fashionable, too. In fact, you can find unique womens rash guard suits that can be worn for surfing, but that can also double as a bathing suit, too.
Rash guards can be a long-sleeve top, a pair of shorts, or even a t-shirt. The key is to choose something made of the right material in order to provide your body with the protection it needs as you head out for a day of surfing.
If you’re only wearing a rash guard for the fashion, then the material composition won’t be as important. As long as it’s stretchy and comfortable, feel free to enjoy wearing a rash guard suit in place of a traditional swimsuit if you choose.
Sunhats
Wearing a hat is perhaps one of the most important of all beach fashion tips. Not only will a large wide-brimmed sunhat look fashionable, but it’s also a great way to protect your face and eyes from the sun’s UV rays.
While you should always apply sunscreen before and during your entire time at the beach, a quality sunhat should be worn as an extra measure of protection. Try a sunhat made of straw with a nice, wide brim to provide extra shade to your face.
Sitting in the sun for extended periods of time can cause painful sunburn or even sun poisoning. Too much sun exposure may also cause other issues like premature aging, wrinkles, and potentially skin cancer.
Apply sunscreen every time you go to the beach and at least 30 minutes before swimming. You should also reapply it every so often, and wear that trendy sunhat to add to your smart beachgoing look.
Stylish Shoes
Whether you’re right on the shore or you need to make a short trek, you’ll want to choose a great pair of beach footwear. Sandals and flip-flops are both popular choices, but sandals tend to offer you more protection.
The key is to choose a pair of shoes that you can easily slip on and off whenever you want to. Stay away from wearing tennis shoes or other closed-toed shoes at the beach, since these items can make your feet get overheated.
A quality pair of strappy sandals or slip-on shoes are ideal for beach time fun. Look for shoes made with a sturdy sole so that you don’t slip and fall when you’re taking a stroll along the boardwalk.
If you’re planning to visit an area with sharp coral or poisonous fish, consider wearing water shoes. These shoes can protect your feet and the unique material allows you to wear them in the water without feeling weighed down.
Choose Your Favorite Beachwear
From a stylish bathing suit to rash guards and hats, consider these beach fashion items for your next adventure. With the right items, you’ll look fashionable, feel comfortable, and stay on-trend throughout your entire visit.
