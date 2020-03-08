Disney x Ruthie Davis Launch Mulan Warrior Collection

Mulan, the Disney princess who is also a superhero of sorts. Her superpower – she is a great swordsman in an era when women were not supposed to be warriors.
Inspired by acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro’s epic depiction of the fierce and inimitable warrior whose courage shaped the legend, Ruthie Davis created the Mulan Warrior shoe collection to embody the fearless inner strength of Hua Mulan.
“Mulan is my personal favorite Disney character because she is a warrior heroine with a strong sense of honor and spirit. I am inspired by her courage, perseverance and drive. She is a force to be reckoned with and this collection reflects that,” said Ruthie Davis, founder.
“These sporty, edgy styles armor up women to feel confident as they head out each day to fight for their beliefs and goals.”
The footwear is both robust and energetic, with cunning and unexpected details. Black platform high-top and wedge sneakers crafted of neoprene, kidskin and tech mesh look modern and sleek yet have aggressive jagged edge soles adorned with the mantra “Warrior.”
Sky-high black block heel lace-ups and cut-out platform booties with clear PVC heels in black and Chinese Red represent Mulan’s fighting spirit and fervor. Leather, lacing and strapping mimic the Imperial Army uniforms as seen in the film. Red carpet ready stilettos with shield straps emblazoned with the word “Warrior” round out the collection.
While designing the collection, Davis mentored a group of fashion and design students from the University of Delaware. Together, they created footwear that moves beyond fashion and embodies the determination and strength of Mulan.
The collection will be available for purchase, March 3rd exclusively on Ruthiedavis.com and at The Curated by Christian Siriano, NYC. The styles will retail from $398 – $898.
Photos courtesy of Disney Mulan X Ruthie Davis