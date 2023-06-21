Get Excited for Dolce & Gabbana Fall Winter 2023

With every new Dolce & Gabbana collection, designers work to bring a unique and immersive vision to fashion lovers who have come to expect luxury and excellent craftsmanship from the legendary fashion house. With the latest line of clothes ready, it’s time to share that vision with the world. That’s what the ad campaign for the Fall Winter 2023 collection does, highlighting the pieces that embody the spirit of this latest offering.
Dolce & Gabbana and Mariacarla Boscono
Serving as the face of this campaign is Italian supermodel Mariacarla Boscano. In her decades in the fashion world, she has become a top model for high fashion houses and major designers, including Karl Lagerfeld. Boscano is no stranger to fronting major fashion campaigns for Dior, Versace, Yves Saint Laurent and more.
Boscano has the ability to transform herself into the role needed for each campaign, making it so appealing to work with her. In the new Dolce & Gabbana Fall Winter 2023 push, Boscano uses her talents to show off the shape and movement of the garments while maintaining the elegance, edginess and mystique of the collection.
Bringing the Campaign Together
With amazing fashions and a talented model in place, the new campaign comes together thanks to the work of photographer Steven Meisel, stylist Karl Templer and art director Fabien Baron.
Meisel is well-known for shooting couture fashion campaigns. He’s an expert at creating provocative shots that capture viewers and inspire thought. His unique vision is the perfect match for Dolce & Gabbana as the brand works to excite the world through clothing.
Stylist Karl Templer is equally as creative, finding new ways to use fashion and clothing to evoke emotion and interest. He has more than two decades of experience working for Italian Vogue and other high-end fashion publications.
Fabien Baron adds boldness with his art direction. He is known for working with the white space or negative space in a shot, giving the entire campaign an elevated feeling, perfect for the new Dolce & Gabbana collection.
What Dolce & Gabbana’s Fall Winter 2023 Collection Is All About
With such a great team in place, you can be sure that the new collection will be well-represented. This line from Dolce & Gabbana is about embodying sophistication, and what that means in everyday life. The designs are meant to highlight the vibrant Maiolica print, which pulls inspiration from the gardens of Sicily. Bold red and fuschia hues are prominently featured, displayed in elegant poses from Boscano.
The styling and shots used in the campaign show that elegance and sophistication aren’t boring. Women can be daring and luxurious at the same time in these fashions. The campaign also shows off the flowing silhouettes of the new ensembles. The combination exudes modernity, high fashion and feminine grace.
Enjoy the New Dolce & Gabbana Fall Winter 2023 Campaign
With every new collection and campaign, Dolce & Gabbana shows the world a new level of style. This recent campaign is no exception.
