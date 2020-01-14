Gucci Gets Ironic With Its’ New Bags

Alessandro Michele has accustomed the audience to a maximalist and flashy aesthetic, but the bag and trunk spotted at the show of the collection Men’s FW20 seems to be the most ironic piece ever produced by Gucci. A leather bag and briefcase, decorated with the classic monogram with the double G and the double red and green colored band with a yellow cubital print with the inscription “Not Fake”, of which each word is printed on one side. Carrying them in hand, only the inscription “Fake” is visible, almost a double ironic arrow to the counterfeit culture of which Gucci is often a victim and to the consumer obsession with the authenticity of the garments.
