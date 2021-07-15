Guide to Designer Mens T Shirts

Are you looking to provide an uptick in your fashion style? Do you want to make people see a new you when they look at your wardrobe? If so, then you need to start with picking out the right designer men’s t-shirts.
Doing so can change the entire complexion of your outfits. Your shirt is the first piece of apparel that your eyes gravitate to. Nail that down, and you’re already halfway towards impressing them!
See below for an in-depth guide on everything that you should know regarding designer men’s t-shirts to ensure you’re wearing the right brands, styles, sizes, and more.
1. Go For a Classic Fit
If you take nothing else away from this article, please let it be this: you need to determine the proper size for all your t-shirts.
Many of you might be sabotaging the impressions you make with others simply by wearing a shirt that’s too large or too small. If it’s too small, people will think you’re trying to look more muscular than you are. if it’s too big, people will assume you’re trying to hide something you’re self-conscious about.
Here’s our advice: be comfortable in the skin you’re in! Make sure to follow these specifics to ensure you’re wearing the right size of t-shirt:
- Sleeves end halfway between your elbows and your shoulders
- Seem on the shoulders rests on the acromion bone (the pointy bone on your shoulder)
- Bottom of the shirt extends just past the middle of your pant fly
- Chest is defined, but there’s no visible tightness or tension between your pecs
While you may not have ever used this curriculum for t-shirts before, it will become very apparent when you find your perfect size.
Unfortunately, there isn’t a universal t-shirt size. For example, a medium-sized shirt for one brand might be considered a small-sized shirt for another.
2. Find a High-Quality T-Shirt Company
Now that we’ve covered the sizing, let’s move on to quality. There’s no denying that you can tell a difference between a high-quality t-shirt and one that someone purchased off a clearance rack.
We’re not here to judge! There is certainly room in your wardrobe for both—assuming you follow our sizing metrics for all the t-shirts you buy. However, you’ll want to invest in top-quality t-shirt brands to make up most of your outfits.
That way, you can dawn a t-shirt for most events and still rep that classy look. For a perfect example of this, visit the guys over at Jasper Holland. As you can tell, all of their shirts have a higher-quality look that is sure to get a few double-takes.
Perhaps the biggest reason to invest in high-quality brands is the return on your investment. If you continuously buy poor quality, you’ll find yourself running to the store to replace them. Common signs of wear and tear on a t-shirt include color fading, sagging collars, tears, fraying, and so on.
Try a few different brands out. See which ones you enjoy the most. Different people enjoy different styles!
3. Invest in Different Colors
As amazing as you might feel in a plain white t-shirt, it isn’t the only color that you should be investing in. Different occasions call for different colors.
For example, a white t-shirt looks great when you’re out on the beach, going on a walk in the park, heading to an outdoor concert, and so on. However, you’ll want shirts with darker tones to use for date nights, hanging out with friends, or hitting up the bar.
You might have a favorite t-shirt or two in your closet, everyone does! But that shouldn’t prevent you from adding different colors and designs to liven things up. It’s good to mix things up every once and a while.
Remember, if you’re going to invest in different colors and designs, be sure to keep a nice rotation. Don’t ever wear the same t-shirt on back-to-back days.
4. Know What the Situation Calls for
T-shirts are one of the most versatile pieces of apparel in a man’s arsenal. They’re great for special occasions, such as parties and dates, but are mostly used for activities.
Different situations call for different kinds of tees. For example, if you’re going to play a sport or workout, then you’ll want something with a breathable, moisture-wicking material.
However, if you’re looking to dress up a bit, then you’ll need a shirt with primarily cotton materials, as it flatters your body type. We beg of you, don’t wear a workout shirt to a hot date!
5. Invest in Plain and Design
There’s only one question left unanswered from this article: should you invest in plain t-shirts or ones with designs on them?
Here’s our advice: take a lesson from Goldilocks. Don’t invest in only one or the other, find a combination of plain and designer t-shirts that’s “just right”. Otherwise, you’ll become known as the guy that always wears the same plain white tee. Nobody wants that reputation.
No one knows your style better than you. Shop around online. Look for designs that you enjoy. Use our sizing guide to ensure it’s the right fit.
Invest in Designer Men’s T-Shirts Today
Now that you have seen an in-depth guide on how to properly shop and purchase designer men’s t-shirts, be sure to use this to your advantage.
Remember, it’s all about the fit. But more importantly, you need to make sure you feel comfortable in the shirts you buy. Otherwise, people will see right through you.
Be sure to browse our website for more articles on designer men's shirts, as well as many other helpful topics.