Introducing: Dundas Activewear Collection

Elevating sportswear to new heights, the newly minted Dundas Activewear collection has been created in Dundas’ true playful spirit – dynamic pieces perfect for working out or for casual wear.
Designed with the quintessential Dundas girls in mind, the collection is effortlessly mixed-and-matched for striking results. These pieces are meant to integrate with any casual wardrobe and mixed easily with other Dundas basics.
Crafted in LA, the capital of athleisure wear, highlights include: Dundas panther logo, emblazoned sports bras, high-waisted leggings, cycling shorts, long-sleeved leotards and a jumpsuit, all presented in basic black on black, multi-colored floral pattern and magenta python print and all in performance friendly spandex.
The Dundas girls will be wearing the floral and python print sports bra, leggings, leotard or jumpsuit to bring Dundas fierceness into their training regime, while the Dundas basic black on black variation is a perfect option to bring ease and comfort into getting ready to exercise or working from home.
“We are excited to launch Dundas Active. Addressing the Dundas Girls’ needs 24 hours a day has always been our brand vision and we hope the collection will make everyone look and feel great in their everyday,” said Peter Dundas in a statement on the official online launch of the collection on Friday, March 27, 2020 on dundasworld.com.
These performance sets retail from $75 to $260. The collection is meant to complement the modern-day woman’s active lifestyle.
Photos courtesy of Dundas World