Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Invites You to Celebrate International Women’s Day 2020

Kate Hudson and Fabletics are rallying their community of inspiring women to join them by championing the ideas that we should wear whatever makes us happy, comfortable and confident.
Limited-Edition T-Shirt
Fabletics will be giving away a limited-edition ‘It’s 2020. Women Wear The Leggings’ t-shirt with any gift with purchase in-store and online on March 7th and 8th.
#SheEmpowersChallenge
Fabletics will also be launching a #SheEmpowersChallenge on Instagram championing the idea that women should wear whatever makes them comfortable.
On March 7th to March 8th, Fabletics is encouraging followers to post a photo of themselves wearing the t-shirt or share a sticky note with the prompt:
“The World would be a better place if all women know: ________.”
Fabletics will donate $5 to Girl Up for every post (up to $25,000) including the hashtag #SheEmpowersChallenge.
*Remember to tag @Fabletics and use the hashtag #SheEmpowersChallenge