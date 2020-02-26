Lacoste Claims a Place In the Sun for You

Spring unofficially starts on March 8, when we “spring forward” to Daylight Savings Time. With warm and sunny days on the horizon, Lacoste Spring/Summer 2020 collection is meant for you to make a claim for “A Place in the Sun.”
Filled with pops of bright colour contrasted by sun-bleached shades, the seamless shapes and innovative fabrics of this collection keep things light, cool and loose on hot summer days.
Color block polos and shorts for him and tank dresses for her are just the starter pieces for this fantastic collection that travels very well, believe it or not.
Whether you’re spending spring break at the beach or by the poolside, the ombre polo, the solid color hoodie and the comfy shorts are standout looks for hanging out.
The best thing about this capsule collection – spring break is just the beginning. This could be your whole wardrobe for the whole summer, that is, until Labor Day rolls around.
Photos courtesy of Lacoste