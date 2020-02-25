Recreating the Capsule Wardrobe of an Effortlessly Chic Parisian

In today’s highly consumerist culture, minimizing clothing waste should be one of our top priorities. If there are lots of clothing items in your wardrobe that you bought and never worn, maybe it’s time to consider transitioning to a more minimal storage space. Caroline Rector of Un-Fancy defines a capsule wardrobe as “a mini wardrobe made up of really versatile pieces that you totally love to wear.”
Every season, you either sell, donate, or gift items that no longer serve you, except for around 37 pieces that make up your capsule wardrobe. This goes hand in hand with the concept of a classic French woman’s style. Just look at how effortlessly put-together many Parisians look with just a few essential pieces, which you can get inspiration from ‘Parisian Chic Encore: A Style Guide’. To help you out, here are some key items every woman should have if they want to look just as chic as an everyday Parisian:
1. A White Shirt
There’s nothing more classic than a crisp, perfectly buttoned classic white shirt. J Crew’s selection of slim white shirts comes in a cotton-spandex blend that ensures everyday comfort while providing a body-hugging fit. It’s the perfect piece for layering with sweaters or being tucked into a sleek midi skirt paired with some simple pumps for that timeless feminine vibe. It’s an insanely versatile staple that you can throw over your swimwear when you’re at the beach, or even wear to an impromptu brunch meeting.
2. Little Black Dress
The ultimate staple of a Frenchwoman’s wardrobe is a little black dress or an LBD for short. Popularized in the 1920s by the likes of Coco Chanel and Jean Patou, this neutral basic surely deserves its place in your capsule wardrobe. If you’re looking for something simple for the day, Elle recommends the Tie-Back Washed-Georgette Mini Dress by Anemone, as it features a straight neckline with cross back straps for a fun and flirty vibe. It can also perform double duty for date night, paired with a pearl necklace and an updo.
3. Tailored Pants
If they’re not already in your wardrobe, a pair of perfectly tailored trousers will definitely add a hint of polish to your outfits. Rag & Bone’s collection of tailored pants come in a variety of different styles, from wide and skinny stripes to ankle zippers and cropped lengths. You can pair them with a plain tee and some red lipstick, or a leather jacket over your white shirt for a rebellious vibe. No matter the season, you can be sure that these pants will never go out of style.
4. A Basic Sweater
Since capsule wardrobes are all about investing in pieces you can wear almost every day, find items that are flexible. The collection of sweaters featured on Woman Within includes a Rib Trim Cardigan Shrug which comes in a number of basic colors that you can mix and match with items you already have. You can dress it up or down depending on the occasion. One way to style it is by draping it over your shoulders or accessorizing it with a vintage brooch.
5. Nude Flats
Even if you’re not a ballet dancer from France, owning a pair of nude flats can leave you feeling graceful and sleek. Margaux’s The Demi comes in several colorways and contains a supportive insole and foam padding that prevent sore feet. They’re made from luxurious Italian leather and feature an adjustable cord bow to customize your fit. According to Travel and Leisure’s feature, one customer raved, “Hands down, the best flat in the marketplace. This is your mother’s ballet flat but improved with a nice cushion, tiny heel, and perfectly tied bow.”
Finally, don’t forget to top off your capsule wardrobe with the classic scent of Chanel No. 5 to instantly transport you to the streets of Paris!