Locked Out? How to Avoid Losing Your Keys

It’s late. You’re tired, hungry, and desperate to kick off your shoes after a tough day at work. Finally, you park the car and walk up the drive to your front door…only to realize you’ve lost your keys!
Know the struggle? Don’t worry, you’re not alone.
Almost 25% of Americans misplace their car or house keys twice a week.
Thankfully, we’ve got some tips to help you never suffer that fate again. Sound good? Read on for some expert advice on how to avoid losing your keys.
Have a Spare Set
Okay, of the key safekeeping tips in this post, this one won’t stop you from losing them ever again. But it will make your life a whole lot easier if/when it happens! Trust us, do yourself a favor and get some spare keys cut ASAP.
You can then hide them in a safe place that only you know about, or give them to a trusted neighbor to hold onto. That way, you’ll never be locked out of your house/car for long if the worst was to happen.
Have a Designated Key Location
One of the simplest ways to avoid losing your keys is to keep them in the same place whenever you don’t need them. Don’t just throw them down in any random spot! Chances are high that you’ll forget where it was.
Some people have a wall-mounted key holder, others use a drawer in their kitchen, and many simply put them on a specific counter. Whatever you do, though, consistency is, well…key. Putting your keys in the same spot should mean you know where they are at any given time.
Use a Lanyard
Lanyards are a godsend for two main reasons. They a) prevent people from stealing and b) make it impossible to lose whatever they’re attached to. Assuming, of course, that you keep the lanyard attached to your belt at all times!
We highly recommend them if you’re in the habit of losing your keys when you’re out and about. Go here, get your hands on one, connect your keys and you’ll literally be attached to them at all times.
Try Key Tracking Devices
There are all sorts of technological solutions to this problem nowadays as well. Case and point? Bluetooth trackers.
These handy devices sync via Bluetooth to an app on your smartphone. With the device itself connected to your keyring, you can log into the app and see where your keys are whenever you need them.
Stop Losing Your Keys!
Few things in life are more frustrating than losing your keys. Alas, it’s something everybody does sooner or later!
Unless that is, you keep the suggestions in this post in mind…
Whether you use one or all of these techniques, you're guaranteed to reduce the likelihood of ever misplacing these invaluable items.