Looks That Wow: 5 Hair Trends for Men and Women

Hair trends are always coming and going, so if you’re having trouble keeping up, you’re definitely not alone.
The world of hairstyles, accessories, and cuts is constantly evolving. When it comes to men’s and women’s hair trends, what was “in” yesterday might be out tomorrow. That’s why it’s so important that you keep up with hair fashion so that you can avoid a hairstyle fiasco.
Are you curious to find out about what’s in and out in today’s world of hair? If you are, you’ve come to the right place. Here, we’re sharing all of the latest trends for styling your hair. Just keep on reading to catch up!
1. Choppy Layers
Choppy layers are all the rage this year. The varying lengths of hair give off an effortlessly beautiful look while adding volume and dimension to your locks.
If you’ve been growing your hair out and are due for a change without a major chop, ask for some layers next time you’re in the salon!
2. Curtain Bangs
Curtain bangs, with the addition of layers, are another awesome way to add dimension and depth to your hair. These delicate bangs drape around the face, drawing attention to your cheekbones while adding femininity to your appearance.
Social media had a huge role in making this hair trend a thing, but truly, what’s not to love?
3. Sunny Highlights
Men and women are loving highlighting their hair this year to bring out the brightness and keep things sunny.
If you’re feeling like adding a little bit “more” to your hair color but don’t want a full dye, opt for some natural highlights that will bring depth to your locks. Highlights also help brighten up your overall look, which is perfect for spring and summer.
4. Bold Colors
If 2020 taught us one thing, it’s to embrace our inner creativity and individuality. If you’re tired of the same old same old, it’s time to spice things up with bold colors.
We’re talking pinks, blues, lilacs… anything to draw attention to your post-pandemic hair! It can be nerve-wracking to dye your locks an unnatural color, but now it’s more popular than ever.
Want to get even bolder? Look into hair tattoos… you’re welcome!
5. Effortless Up-Dos
Hold on to your seats; the claw clip is back!
We’re thanking the heavens that effortless up-dos are back with the help of clips. Simply twist your hair at the crown of your head and then pin it up with a claw to achieve a casual, model-off-duty look.
Follow These Hair Trends to Stay Fabulous
Like we mentioned earlier, hair trends are ever-changing. Staying updated on the most recent trendy hairstyles is the best way to keep your appearance looking modern, fresh, and up-to-date. Which hair trend do you like the most?
Did you find what you were looking for in this article? If you did, be sure to check out the rest of our posts about all things fashion!