Fashion, Milan July 9, 2020

Max Mara Resort 2021: Reason and Romance

Max Mara Resort 2021
Fashion, Milan July 9, 2020

Titled “Reason and Romance,” the Max Mara Resort 2021 collection is optimistic as it is captivating. Dedicated to the magnificence and magic of St. Petersburg, a city built on a single vision of neo-classical harmony, this megalopolis reflects Max Mara’s love of order and good design. This collection, which also unlocked Max Mara’s romantic side, has been inspired by the costumes held at the State Hermitage Museum.

Max Mara Resort 2021

Max Mara Resort 2021
Max Mara Resort 2021
Max Mara Resort 2021
Max Mara Resort 2021
Max Mara Resort 2021
Max Mara Resort 2021
Max Mara Resort 2021
Max Mara Resort 2021
Max Mara Resort 2021
Max Mara Resort 2021
Max Mara Resort 2021
Max Mara Resort 2021
Max Mara Resort 2021
Max Mara Resort 2021
Max Mara Resort 2021
Max Mara Resort 2021
Max Mara Resort 2021
Max Mara Resort 2021
Max Mara Resort 2021
Max Mara Resort 2021
Max Mara Resort 2021
Max Mara Resort 2021
Max Mara Resort 2021
Max Mara Resort 2021
Max Mara Resort 2021
Sara Conde

I am a fashion gypsy, following the fashion front wherever it leads me. You can contact Sara at sara.conde@fashionwindows.net

Give a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts