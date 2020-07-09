Max Mara Resort 2021: Reason and Romance

Titled “Reason and Romance,” the Max Mara Resort 2021 collection is optimistic as it is captivating. Dedicated to the magnificence and magic of St. Petersburg, a city built on a single vision of neo-classical harmony, this megalopolis reflects Max Mara’s love of order and good design. This collection, which also unlocked Max Mara’s romantic side, has been inspired by the costumes held at the State Hermitage Museum.
