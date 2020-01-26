Armani Privé Spring 2020: Journey Into The World Of Ikat #ParisHauteCouture

With Reese Witherspoon, Juliette Binoche, Bel Powley, Guillaume Canet, Virginie Efira and Hugo Marchand sitting front row, Giorgio Armani unveiled the Armani Privé Spring/Summer 2020 collection during Paris Haute Couture Week.
From the Press Notes:
Journey Into The World Of Ikat
With a gesture of inclusion that has always belonged to him, Giorgio Armani journeys into the imagination, and with signs and suggestions he sketches out distant universes.
Harnessing his ability to combine visual motifs from other cultures with conceptual geometries, he creates true masterpieces of manual skill. These garments enchant the eye like shining, chromatic, decorative follies, and through the creative imagination lead us to the ends of the earth.
The designer, acting freely and in search of freedom, makes each piece a gesture of joy, a thrill of sensuality, delving into light and color, redefining the boundaries of taste with grace and wisdom.
Thus, the embroideries, prints and inlays bring the flair of ikat into the contemporary world. This evocative technique seems to melt in the impalpable lightness of crystal-covered tulle, or in the slow, sensual movement of long, shining strands of beads.
Bright fabrics, taffeta and embroidered tulle overlap each other, while lightweight crinoline gives the skirts volume. Compact jackets with precise proportions define the bust.
Peacock green, cornflower blue, fuchsia, red and black, often combined in contrast, provide the dominant color nuances, and alternate with the transparencies of thin layers.
The neutral shades of rope and beige, both used for the small, sophisticated daytime outfits, suggests a sense of deep harmony with the natural world. The sparkling touch of a bijou hat highlights the elegance of the silhouette.
Paris, January 2020
Photos courtesy of Armani Privé