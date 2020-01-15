Fashion, Milan January 15, 2020

Max Mara Spring 2020 Ad Campaign: A Utilitarian Vision

Fronted by supermodels Gigi Hadid, Joan Smalls, Irina Shayk and Adriana Lima, and shot by Steven Meisel, the Max Mara Spring 2020 Ad Campaign has a very utilitarian vision with suiting, shorts, skirts and even dresses giving a military uniform vibe.

And though the predominant color is black and earthy brown, a pop of pastel indicated that it is springtime!

Photos courtesy of Max Mara

