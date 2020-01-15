Fashion, Milan January 15, 2020
Max Mara Spring 2020 Ad Campaign: A Utilitarian Vision
Fronted by supermodels Gigi Hadid, Joan Smalls, Irina Shayk and Adriana Lima, and shot by Steven Meisel, the Max Mara Spring 2020 Ad Campaign has a very utilitarian vision with suiting, shorts, skirts and even dresses giving a military uniform vibe.
And though the predominant color is black and earthy brown, a pop of pastel indicated that it is springtime!
Photos courtesy of Max Mara
A native of California, Sara Conde comes from a family of corporate gypsies. Like her parents, she goes where the job takes her. But instead of being a corporate gypsy, she dubbed herself as a "fashion gypsy". She spends her time between New York, London, Milan and Paris, i.e. whenever the fashion front gets to these cities. You can contact Sara at sara.conde@fashionwindows.net