Missoni Collaborates with Timex to Launch a New Line of Watches for Fall 2020

A great Christmas gift to Missoni fans. This time next year, they will be sporting Missoni watches. The Italian maison announced on December 4th that it has entered a license agreement with the Timex Group for the creation, development and distribution of a line of watches under the Missoni lable.
Available starting from Fall 2020 at Missoni boutiques, authorized retailers and online, the watches will combine the impeccable precision of a Swiss Made movement with a rigorously Made in Italy design, characterized by the unmistakable aesthetics that made the collections of the brand famous, such as zigzag patterns, combinations of textures, materials and colors, prints and lettering.
“I am particularly proud of the debut of this new line of watches, which adds a new, important element to the mosaic of the Missoni world. Today more than ever, the watch is a fashion accessory able to express the style of the wearer, showing their taste and personality. We will bring a touch of color to the time of our customers”, says Angela Missoni, President and Creative Director of Missoni.
“I am sure that Timex Group, with its long time experience and proven competence, will be able to enhance Missoni’s creativity. Together, we will carry out a great project, taking the thrilling opportunity to approach new consumers and convey to them our exclusive message through these timepieces” confirms Michele Norsa, Missoni Vice President and FSI Industrial Partner.
“We are thrilled to add an iconic brand like Missoni to Timex Group Luxury Division. We look forward to combining our expertise in luxury watchmaking with the iconic designs of Missoni and to bring a watch collection, which expresses the multicolor aesthetic and contemporary luxury vision of the brand, to consumers around the world”, says Tobias Reiss-Schmidt, President & CEO of Timex Group.