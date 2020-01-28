Missoni Spring/Summer 2020 Campaign: Ethereal, Vibrant, Intimate

Fronted by top model Bella Hadid and Aubrey O’Mahoney, the Missoni Spring/Summer 2020 campaign is a visual tale that transports you into an intriguing and sensual time and place.
Shot on location against a secluded and shimmering coastal landscape in Sardinia, a delicate play of richly saturated colors, lights, reflections and subtle nuances evokes a sense of prepossessing and ethereal intimacy.
The protagonists, top model Bella Hadid and Aubrey O’Mahoney, appear as though they have emerged from the depths of a fantastical aqueous realm to a place where time stands still.
It is in this serene and magical place where the stylings of Vanessa Reid and Mobolaji Dawodu come to life and artfully reveal the form-fitting silhouettes, graphic patterns and vibrant colors from the season’s Missoni collections.
Long, diaphanous mesh dresses, ruffled bikini tops, and iridescent lamé ensembles worn by Hadid, along with woven chalk-stripe suiting and knitted shirting worn by O’Mahoney, radiate against the muted surrounds and seductively cling to their bodies as if becoming resplendent second skins; while Missoni accessories adorn as if they were found objects from an otherwise unknown world.
Through the lens of Mert & Marcus, a glowing and glamorous world takes form in which the vibrancy of the Missoni SS 2020 collections is accentuated and exalted.
Photos courtesy of Missoni