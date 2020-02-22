Preen by Thornton Bregazzi Fall 2020: Your Art is Your Life

Unveiled during London Fashion Week, the Preen by Thornton Bregazzi Fall/Winter 2020-21 collection was inspired Daphne du Maurier’s short story of a married couple on holiday in Venice getting caught up in sinister series of events.
From the press notes:
The 1970s film adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s “Don’t Look Now” was the catalyst for this collection. This darkly romantic, haunting horror set in Venice inspired Thea and Justin to visit Venice as part of their research. The Venice Biennale was taking place and the modern art exhibits set alongside the historical buildings, were hugely influential to them in the development of this collection. As well as how Art is supported by business, and the fact that more women artists were included in the Biennale this year.
Working to further incorporate sustainability in their collections, Justin and Thea are actively in conversation with suppliers to offer more sustainable alternatives. Starting with georgettes made from recycled post-consumer plastic waste, organic cottons, FCS certified viscose, which ensure that the cloth used comes from sustainably managed forests, and not from endangered or ancient forests. All acrylic buttons have been replaced with biodegradable Corozo nut buttons, which are collected through natural harvesting.
The brand introduces a new upcycled knit range of recycled cotton separates. The designers have also started collaborating with British woollen mills to use their dead stock and end of lines, destined for land fill. Creating a dead stock range of unique styles that are manufactured in the UK to reduce their carbon foot print.
Your art is your life. You represent these interesting times. You ‘do look now’ You won’t give in and you don’t feel guilty
