The Brief and Only Newborn Essentials Checklist You’ll Ever Need

Did you know that the average age for having your first child in the US is 26 years old?
But age is just a number. When it comes to preparing for your newborn infant to arrive, any parent-to-be can feel overwhelmed. With the number of advertisements and must-have items shows to parents-to-be, it’s no wonder that it’s difficult to find out exactly what newborn essentials you actually need.
Your checklist for newborns should never be longer than necessary, considering there may be smaller costs you need to plan for. Here’s everything you need to have on your newborn essentials checklist.
Your Nursery Essentials
Your newborn baby is going to need a space of their own as they adjust to being home. What do you need to include in their nursery?
- The first essential is a baby’s crib
- Next, you’ll need to get a mattress for the crib and bedding to go along with it
- A small night lift for those middle of the night feeds
- Clothes storage
- A comfortable chair for mom and dad
Those are the essentials, things like a changing table are very convenient but not absolutely essential since you can do changing anywhere.
Feeding Time Essentials
From newborn milk-only feeding to solid food eating, there are a few things you’re going to want to have within arm’s reach!
- Burp cloths are for throwing over the shoulder and protecting you from a little upchuck
- Receiving blankets can be used for nursing covers or baby blankets
- Bottles and nipples for the times that breastfeeding just isn’t possible
- Bottle brushes and sterilizer for those hard-to-clean bottles
Feeding time can be messy but with these items, it doesn’t have to be stressful!
Diaper Essentials
You know the ongoing perception of diapers for days! But it doesn’t have to be that way at all if you’re prepared.
- Stock up on diapers and wipes
- A warm washcloth for wiping down on chillier days
- Diaper rash cream for sensitive bums
- A changing mat for diaper changing wherever you may go
- A bucket or bin specifically for throwing away dirty diapers
You don’t want to be caught off guard with an unplanned dirty diaper, the best way to avoid this is to get one of the best baby diaper bags that you can fit lots into!
Say Hello Baby With These Newborn Essentials
You’ve got your newborn essentials ready and prepped! If you’ve sought out everything on this list, then you’re more than ready to welcome your new baby.
You’ve done your shopping and now you can focus on your wellbeing and settling into your new routine with your new baby girl or boy. Aside from these essentials, don’t forget to spoil the baby with some cute outfits (because that’s the fun part!).
