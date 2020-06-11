Fashion for the Winter Season: Top Dresses Ladies Are Obsessing Over This Year

Winter might have officially started in Australia, but the season of the flowing dress and summer-appropriate outfits ain’t over in the country yet. This winter, women’s clothing is specially designed for any wearer to look stunning yet comfortable in the colder weather. The temperature in Australia may have dropped to 14 degrees Celsius, but this does not stop the ladies from rocking their favourite winter ensembles.
Like at the start of every season, the beginning of winter has made the fashion industry hark three to six months back to the 2019 runways. The past runways featuring new dresses and outfits are said to preempt the coming month’s wardrobes. As the rest of the world is bidding goodbye to the previous season’s roll-necks, the fashion industry is welcoming a host of wintery, drool-worthy pieces as different brands and designers showcase their winter dress collections for 2020.
Here are some of the 2020 Australian winter dresses that might tickle your fancy.
Bra-Accentuated Dress
Despite the chillier weather, there is no stopping the ladies from wearing the more risque and exposed detailed brassiere underneath a finely designed dress. While last year was the year for exposed thongs, this year is for the exposed brassiere. You can expect to see sequin accentuation and exposed bandeaus paired with a see-through or lace dress. This fashion trend has been spotted at the JW Anderson, Mark Fast, and Christopher Kane runways.
Puffed Sleeves
This type of dress was subtly revived last year, but this year, it is making a ‘loud and proud’ comeback. It does not matter if the swell is more focused down the arm or on your shoulders, designers and wearers cannot get enough of these pretty and flattering puffs. Different types and styles of puffed sleeve outfits were spotted in the collections of Huishan Zhang, Zimmermann, and Richard Quinn.
Wrapped Ankles
If you have noticed, the past few months were all about street style. Celebrities were seen tying their sandal straps on their trousers. If you are a fan of this trend, know that it is not a fleeting fad. Designers and famous brands predict that this look will be more popular throughout the year. If you are wondering what this style looks like, you can check out the runways and collections of Charlotte Knowles, Toga, and JW Anderson.
Drawstrings
If there is an entirely new fashion phenomenon to grace the runways of famous designers like Supriya Lele, 3.1 Philip Lim, and Ashish, that is the drawstring dress. This style started to gain popularity last summer, and now it continues to capture many hearts and eyes. Whether you are wearing it with a pair of shorts, a jacket, or an all-over, everyone is into it.
Sheer Layers
If accentuated brassieres are too much, you can still be racy with sheer fabrics. You can go all out with a sheer dress or layer your sheer shirt on top of your vest. There is no hard and fast rule as to how you can wear your layers, play with textures and silhouettes, find the perfect fit, and you are good to go. You can get inspiration from the collections of Richard Malone, House of Holland, and Supriya Lele.
Long-Slung Tailoring
High-waists have dominated the sartorial landscape for many years. This winter, things will get looser as low-slung tailoring grabs the centre stage. To nail this look, be ready to pair your dresses with elegant pairs of shoes or draw inspiration from the works of Victoria Beckham, Jacquemus, and Roland Mouret.
The Takeaway
This year’s fashion style is all about comfort and being bold. To nail any of these outfits, all you need to have is your confidence—nothing more, nothing less.
