UGG Celebrates IWD with #PoweredByHer, HERproject & Harper’s Bazaar Project

In anticipation of International Women’s Day and to celebrate POWEREDBYHER project, UGG teamed up with HERproject to organize a roundtable discussion on March 5, 2020 at the UGG flagship location in San Francisco.
Moderated by Jaclyn Cohen, editor in chief of the fashion and accessories section of Harper’s BAZAAR, the roundtable discussion was participated by Andrea O’Donnell, president of the UGG brand, Dominique Crenn, 3-star Michelin chef, Claire Tabouret, renowned artist, and Zoe Latta, Eckhaus Latta stylist. They shared their knowledge, their vision and their experience on what it means to be a woman today.
#POWEREDBYHER celebrates women empowering women.
Inspired by this important cause, UGG has created a series of videos featuring Dominique Crenn and Claire Tabouret, both stars of the UGG Spring / Summer 2020 global campaign. They wear models made in factories at their feet.
HERproject partners, the Fluff Yeah sheepskin sandal and the LA Cloud Low sneaker, these women shared with us their personal experience of what success is, how they achieved it and the challenges they faced overcome and learn from.
By investing $ 60,000 in HERproject, UGG is committed to having a positive impact on the communities where the brand operates.
Since its inception, the HER project has increased the well-being, confidence and economic potential of more than 850,000 women in more than 750 workplaces in 14 countries. Since 2016, UGG has also trained around 25,000 women, with the aim of training 100,000 by 2027.
Photos courtesy of UGG
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05: (L-R) Artist Claire Tabouret, Designer Zoe Latta, Chef Dominique Crenn, UGG Brand President Andrea O’Donnell, and Harper’s Bazaar Fashion & Accessories Editor Jaclyn Cohen pose for a photo following the #POWEREDBYHER panel at UGG on March 05, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for UGG)
