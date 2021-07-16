Your Window to Fashion: A Wood Wedding Ring Guide

Are you looking for an alternative to a traditional wedding ring?
Are you searching for a more sustainable way to say “I do”?
A wood wedding ring is an excellent choice for the eco-conscious bride or groom-to-be. With naturally derived materials and unique characteristics, a wooden wedding ring is the perfect display of natural beauty. It’s hard to believe, but they are also a very affordable option too!
Here is our guide on wooden wedding rings to help you decide whether they are the right choice for you.
Types of Wooden Wedding Rings
Whether you prefer a fully wooden ring or a combination of metal and wood, it’s important to choose the right type of wood for your ring.
It’s best to choose a wood wedding ring made of hardwood. Hardwoods are much less likely to splinter or break over time. Types of wood to keep your eye on when shopping are zebrawood, oak, cedarwood, pine or ash.
Choosing these types of wood means your ring will have a unique grain pattern. This makes your wedding ring even more special! Avoid endangered woods such as sandalwood, Brazilwood, Spanish cedar and mahogany.
You may want to look at the spiritual meanings behind different woods to make your ring choice more sentimental and meaningful. If you are looking for a solid wooden ring then it’s best to choose a bentwood ring. Bentwood is significantly stronger than rings cut from a block of wood. The wood is bent before being shaped into a ring which makes these rings but more durable and long-lasting.
How to Maintain a Wooden Ring
Wooden rings can be surprisingly durable and long-lasting if cared for in the correct way. When buying a ring, make sure it is finished with a waterproof coating to prevent it from getting damaged in the shower or pool. Clean your rings regularly to prevent dirt build-up.
Remove your wooden ring when you are entering the water to avoid damaging them. Remove your ring before showering, swimming or bathing.
How to Choose Your Wood Wedding Ring
If you are looking for men’s wooden wedding rings, you may want to look at darker woods or rings that have a combination of metal and wood. Wooden rings cannot be resized once they have been made so make sure you consider your choice carefully!
You can also have your rings made with precious stones and mineral inlays. These types of ring designs are perfect for women’s wooden wedding rings and wedding ring sets.
The Perfect Sentimental Wedding Ring
Whether you choose a wood wedding ring that is solid wood or embellished with beautiful minerals, this sustainable option will surely make your special day memorable. Wooden rings are excellent talking points between friends and family and can hold spiritual and sentimental meaning to the couple who own them.
