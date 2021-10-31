5 Tips for Engagement Ring Shopping

Have you been thinking about getting down on one knee and asking your significant other the ultimate question? You know the one.
You bring out the small jewelry box, open it, and ask them to spend the rest of their life with you. Now, all you have to do is wait for their answer.
But before you get here, you need to make sure you get the ultimate engagement ring to help seal the deal. Keep reading for five helpful tips for engagement ring shopping.
1. Set Your Budget
Your engagement ring budget should be based on what you’re comfortable with. There is no set rule in stone that you need to follow.
Set it before you go shopping, so you know exactly what price range you can stick to. This will help narrow down your choices already.
There is a variety of diamonds, stones, and settings for any budget. You don’t have to sacrifice anything by being smart with your money.
2. Decide on a Style
Before you go ring shopping, you should already know the style of ring that your significant other prefers. It will be a ring that they will wear every day, so you want to make sure it’s something they’ll want to wear.
Take note of the jewelry they already wear and love, look at jewelry they may have saved online, and ask friends and family for helpful suggestions. You have many different resources besides directly asking your partner, so get creative!
3. Know the Four Cs
The four Cs are cut, clarity, color, and carat. Each of these elements will affect the ring’s price, so you can decide which matters the most and which you can deal with compromising on.
Knowing this ahead of time can save you a great deal of time and money, as you won’t get easily talked into buying something you might not want.
4. Buy Certified
Since most engagement rings can be pretty expensive, you want to ensure the ring you bought is the quality it says it is. Purchasing a certified stone is the best way to do so, tested by a certified laboratory such as the American Gem Society or Gemological Institute of America.
Other laboratories may say the stone is of a higher quality than it is, making you pay more for something that is worthless.
5. Learn How to Negotiate
Negotiating is a massive part of buying a wedding ring at a jewelry store. If you do your research beforehand, you’ll know how much a ring is really worth.
This can help you negotiate the price down, as most jewelry is marked up far past what it’s really worth. A jeweler should work with you and your budget, so don’t be afraid to ask questions.
Your Engagement Ring Shopping Guide
Following the five tips above can make your engagement ring shopping a breeze. Then, you can focus on the important things, such as getting the proposal ready and actually getting engaged.
