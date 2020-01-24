Emporio Armani Fall 2020: The Man In The Magnifying Glass #MFWMen

From the press notes:
The lens magnifies classic men’s fabrics such as those featuring chevrons, herringbone, diagonal stripes and glen plaid.
The proportion of the designs is augmented, as is that of the outfits. This is a sporty way of dressing, with an air of courage, making use of surprising fabrics.
The starting points are traditional – established designs are re-imagined from a modern point of view. The details appeal to the fashion sense of those who enjoy sport, without necessarily expressing themselves on the slopes or the athletics field.
The jackets and coats make use of elements that modernize this sartorial way of dressing, and often feature undercollars in different materials such as velvet, moleskin and wool cloth.
The color range includes mineral greys, onyx, snow white and lacquer red.
All-over black is enlivened by silver filaments, which feature in both the sporty and the more elegant section of the collection.
Accessories complement the garments matching with their various shapes, colours and uses, and come in a play of the tones of the collection.
Titled “The Man In The Magnifying Glass,” the Emporio Armani Fall/Winter 2020-21 collection was unveiled during Milan menswear week.
Photos courtesy of Emporio Armani