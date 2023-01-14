Emporio Armani Men Fall/Winter 2023: The Aviator, Armani Style

Titled “The View From Above,” the Emporio Armani Fall /Winter 2023 menswear collection is a tribute to the 1930s aviator and his world, to the sophisticated severity and adventurous precision of his style, to the metallic glints of the planes and hangars.
Flying in general and pilots have always been part of the romantic dreamscapes. From Charles Lindberg to the fictional “Maverick” played by Tom Cruise, the aviator has become the symbol of the deep human desire of soaring through the air to look down on the world from a new perspective.
And flight, represented by the eagle, is part of the Emporio Armani spirit: a sense of adventure and a boundless. For Fall/Winter 2023, Emporio Armani proposes sport-inspired clothes made from soft, high-impact materials, with enveloping volumes and designs that expand and dilate the classic Prince of Wales and houndstooth checks.
Silhouettes are varied: coats, trench coats, double-breasted pea coats and blousons are worn with cropped trousers, complete with boots and lace-ups that boast thick soles to mark every step.
The rhythm of the patterns expands into everything else: even oversized t-shirts are made in the same wool as coats and trousers. Leather and knit are essential elements that add grit and comfort: vintage-style bomber jackets, long tricot coats, and cardigans with matching gilets to create new twin sets.
The evening is no less sophisticated and the Emporio aviator explores the pleasure of velvet and the sparkle of crystals, indulging in the languor of silk blouses with long scarf collars with no disdain for the rigour of double-breasted jackets.
The chromatic panorama moves from greige and beige to caramel and rust tones before lighting up with flashes of color, from intense red to geranium, with purple notes, before settling down in black. Long gloves, beanies, and duffle and drawstrings bags accompany the flight.
Photos courtesy of Emporio Armani
