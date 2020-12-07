How to Make Necklaces: A Jewelry Business Guide

If you love crafts and wearing beautiful jewelry, have you ever considered starting your own jewelry businesses? While starting a business can seem like an overwhelming or far-fetched dream, passion and hard work will take you a long way.
Whether it’s an online wholesaler or unique boutique, you must first learn how to make necklaces and more for yourself. If you’re looking to perfect your craft today, look no further.
Here are the top tips for how to make jewelry for happy customers and a successful business.
1. Find Your Style
Before starting any new project or business, it’s important for you to set a solid style and brand for yourself. This will serve as a foundation for everything you choose to create, promote, or stand for. What style do you feel most attracted to and passionate about?
If you enjoy a minimalistic fashion style, you may think of creating necklaces, rings, earrings, and other jewelry that is clean and simple. This might come in the form of thin chains, studs, hoops, and materials.
If you find yourself drawn to a more vibrant, bold style, consider working with more unique materials for your necklaces and more. This may consist of wires, shells, beads, and unique charms.
2. Gather Your Materials
As a business owner, it’s important that you’re prepared for any amount of orders you receive. As one of the top tips for how to start a necklace business, or any other jewelry for that matter, be sure to purchase high-quality materials you can count on.
You may be wondering, “Which equipment for jewelry making do I need for my business?” Much of this will depend on your style. If you have a more bold, eye-catching style, you’ll need different materials than a more simple, everyday style.
However, there are some necessities that every jewelry business owner should have.
The first is a solid pair of pliers. It’s a good idea to have both a needle nose and a round nose plier available for different pieces. This tool will help you bend wires and chains as well as grasp smaller materials.
Other must-have items for your jewelry business are clasps and pins. This can help you secure necklaces and bracelets with closings as well as create pendants, charms, and dangling pieces.
Finally, be sure to order your jewelry materials in bulk. Whether it’s sterling silver and gold chains, beads for necklaces, or charms, this can help ensure that you have enough to create many orders.
3. Practice Makes Perfect
Studies show that it takes anywhere from 18 to 254 days to learn a new habit. To ensure a successful business, be sure to practice your necklace making as well as any other jewelry pieces. If you’re wondering how to make earrings, bracelets, necklaces, and more, practice makes perfect.
Start with either your chain or wire and determine a length that you think looks flattering. Then, work with your pliers and clasps to fasten the piece together. After you ensure the clasp works, add your beads, charms, and other details.
As a pro tip be sure to wear your own products on a daily basis to be sure that they’re high quality.
Learn How to Make Necklaces and More
If you have a passion for jewelry making and a strong work ethic, what are you waiting for? There has never been a better time to learn how to make necklaces and more for a successful jewelry business.
