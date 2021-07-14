Jewelry Guides: Where Can I Buy Authentic Jewelry Online?

Are you looking for authentic jewelry? Are you tired of the scams and just want to enjoy your collection of fine necklaces and rings?
When shopping on the internet, it can seem impossible to get guaranteed authenticity. Yet, this doesn’t have to be the case.
By reading the guide below, you will learn the best places to buy authentic jewelry pieces online. And, as a bonus, you’ll learn how to vet online stores to never be the victim of a scam again.
How to Screen an Online Store
If you want to make sure the online store you’re purchasing from is legitimate, you need to take a few precautions.
First, make sure you know exactly who the seller is. Never buy from a third party or a company that buys from a third party. This could easily end up being counterfeit jewelry, while a verified seller will be much more likely to be authentic.
You also want to look out for any major deals, as this a huge clue that the product you’re purchasing isn’t legitimate. Scan through customer reviews, and use software that will detect any fake reviews made by the company.
While purchasing online is always a risk, vetting the company beforehand can prevent this from happening to you. Luckily, we did the work for you below.
Nordstrom
Nordstrom is one of the best places to find authentic jewelry because it is already a well-known, upscale store. When you buy from Nordstrom, even online, you can pretty much guarantee that your jewelry is real and that you’ll get what you ordered.
They hold such brands as Kate Spade, David Yurman, and Kendra Scott and often have certain sales that can allow you to get a discount without fear or a scam.
They have a vast collection that allows you to find something for everyone, and you always have the option to order it online and pick it up in person.
Dreamland Jewelry
As far as jewelry collections go, Dreamland Jewelry has everyone else on this list beat. They carry everything from sterling silver to 14k gold, in every style you can imagine.
They have plain silver rings, a stunning collection of engagement rings, wedding bands, toe rings, CZ rings, and much, much more.
They also have chains, necklaces, bracelets, pendants, and earrings. Their shop-by-style collection makes finding what you’re looking for easier, and they always keep a sale section to keep it affordable.
They’re a reputable jewelry store based in California, known for their excellent customer service.
What are you waiting for? Go check out www.dreamlandjewelry.com now!
Pueblo Direct
As there are many different types of jewelry, you may need a more niche online jewelry store to suit your needs. Pueblo Direct is the best for selling authentic Native American jewelry, carrying a wide range of gorgeous products that deserve your attention.
Browse through their collection of jewelry pieces, such as their Opal and Zuni cuff bracelets and their authentic Navajo jewelry, including their beautiful gold turquoise earrings.
They also have pottery and artifacts available for purchase. If you have a particular artist you’re looking for, you can shop by artist, making your experience as seamless as possible.
Ice Trends
This company has a twenty-year history and has proven itself as a reputable online jewelry company.
They pride themselves in offering affordable luxury jewelry, and they dedicate their company to choosing sustainable methods.
They partner with high-end designers to provide authentic crystal jewelry that is more obtainable for the average person. They are most well known for their collection of rings, with various types of engagement rings, colored stone rings, and eternity bands.
They also offer minimalist jewelry, fine jewelry, and gemstone jewelry.
Norse Spirit
Another brilliant niche online jewelry store is Norse Spirit, which sells authentic Viking jewelry.
When you go on their website, you can instantly tell that they know what they’re doing and that what they’re selling is legitimate. They put customer service first, making sure they are with you every step of the way.
This company is dedicated to spreading the joy that Vikings brought. They do so by demonstrating their sophisticatedness and love for fine jewelry, swords, and artwork.
While most of the world viewed Vikings as barbarians, Norse Spirit attempts to eliminate that false bias by providing a vast collection of intricate Viking jewelry.
They have bronze and pewter jewelry, king’s chains, necklaces and pendants, bracelets, and beard beads. They also have collections of themed jewelry, such as dragon or serpent, Celtic, raven, and sword.
Stone and Strand
Stone and Strand has been around since 2013 and has always been transparent about their process as a company.
Their mission is to provide unique, intricately designed jewelry pieces that are affordable.
Their jewelry is handcrafted, and they have a nice collection of rings, earrings, bracelets, and necklaces. However, they are more geared towards a feminine taste, so this might not be for everyone on your list (or yourself).
Never Worry About Where to Find Authentic Jewelry Again
Now you know exactly where you can find authentic jewelry, so you never have to worry again about getting scammed. Whatever you’re looking for, you are sure to be able to find it on the internet.
Just take some time to do some research beforehand. And when you don’t feel like it, choose any of the above-mentioned sites!
