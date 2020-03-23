Rebecca Taylor Spring 2020 Pastels: Chic & Comfy for WFH

As we enter the second week of working from home, our inner fashionistas are already getting restless. Because though many are enjoying WFH, there also a good number of people who miss dressing up.
Enter Rebecca Taylor’s pastel creations for Spring 2020. Breezy silhouettes in openwork crochet and detailed eyelets are proposed in a fresh color palette that is evocative of spring – warm, optimistic and bright.
These are clothes that not only lighten our attire but also our moods. Shelter-in-place does not need to be gloomy which you fee comfy and chic with Rebecca Taylor’s pastel creations.
Photos courtesy of Rebecca Taylor