Rebecca Taylor Spring 2020 Pastels: Chic & Comfy for WFH

Rebecca Taylor Spring 2020
As we enter the second week of working from home, our inner fashionistas are already getting restless. Because though many are enjoying WFH, there also a good number of people who miss dressing up.

Enter Rebecca Taylor’s pastel creations for Spring 2020. Breezy silhouettes in openwork crochet and detailed eyelets are proposed in a fresh color palette that is evocative of spring – warm, optimistic and bright.

These are clothes that not only lighten our attire but also our moods. Shelter-in-place does not need to be gloomy which you fee comfy and chic with Rebecca Taylor’s pastel creations.

Photos courtesy of Rebecca Taylor

Rebecca Taylor Spring 2020
Rebecca Taylor Spring 2020
Mari Davis

A Renaissance woman, Mari Davis began her career as a software developer but due to a twist of fate, she became a fashion editor. She is the Founder and Publisher of FashionWindows and its Editor-in-Chief until recently. Currently, she is the Managing Editor concentrating on day-to-day operations. Still, Mari continues to contribute regularly. You can contact her at mari.davis@fashionwindows.net

