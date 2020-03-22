Transparent Trench Coat: A Classic Turns New

Transparent coats have been trending for the last few seasons, but Team Karl at Karl Lagerfeld Paris upgraded their classic trench coat in the way Parisians know best.
With an on trend see-through plaid print with zip details, this lightweight transparent trench coat is the perfect coat to be stuck in unexpected April showers. Crafted in 100% PU, this trench has side pockets to keep your smartphone dry while still within easy reach. It’s water repellant and wipe clean only.
