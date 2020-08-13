What Is the Best Way to Clean Jewelry at Home?

Are you looking for the best way to clean jewelry?
It’s a good idea to have your jewelry professionally cleaned once or twice per year. But cleaning it at home on a regular basis is just as important to keep it sparkling and looking like new.
Cleaning your jewelry can seem intimidating. Using the wrong tools or cleaners can cause permanent damage to your jewelry.
Keep reading to learn tips for cleaning jewelry at home.
Grab Your Supplies
The easiest jewelry cleaner is something you likely already have on hand: liquid dish detergent. You’ll also need a bowl to soak the jewelry, a baby tooth brush to scrub it, and a soft cloth. The bristles on baby toothbrushes are softer and gentler on your jewelry than adult toothbrushes.
Scrub the Jewelry
Add a few drops of dish soap to a bowl of warm water. You don’t want the water too hot, especially if you’re cleaning jewelry with gemstones. Hot water can crack or damage the stones.
Let the jewelry soak in the soapy water for about 15 minutes. This helps loosen some of the dirt, oil, and debris from the jewelry.
Use your baby toothbrush to scrub all surfaces of the ring, especially the nooks and crannies. You can also use a cotton swab to reach the crevices in your jewelry.
Once you’ve scrubbed the jewelry, rinse it in clean water. Check for any missed dirt or grease on the jewelry.
Dry the Jewelry
Don’t forget to dry your jewelry anytime you use water to clean it. Moisture can cause damage to metal and gemstones, so you always want to put it away dry.
Use a soft cloth to pat the jewelry dry after you get done cleaning it. Leave it out to finish air drying before you put your accessories away in a jewelry box or another container where the moisture can get trapped.
Wipe It With a Cloth
For simple, everyday cleaning, wipe your jewelry quickly with a soft cloth after you finish wearing it. Microfiber cloths like the ones used for eyeglasses work well on jewelry. You can remove any lotion, oil, and other buildup that collects on your jewelry with the cloth before you put it back in your jewelry box.
Use a Machine
For a simple solution, consider a jewelry cleaning machine. Ultrasonic machines offer powerful yet gentle cleaning to make your jewelry shine without causing damage. You simply put your jewelry in the machine, choose your preferred cleaning cycle, and let the machine do the work.
Avoid Harmful Items
Gentle dish detergent is safe for your jewelry, but many other cleaners and chemicals aren’t. Anything containing chlorine can tarnish metal. Even some body washes and household cleaners contain harsh chemicals that can damage your metal jewelry settings and gemstones.
Use the Best Way to Clean Jewelry
Figuring out the best way to clean jewelry keeps your favorite accessories sparkling without damage. Gentle cleaners and tools offer an easy solution for your jewelry.
