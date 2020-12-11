Your Window to Beauty: Nighttime Skincare Routine Order

Having a proper skincare routine is essential for healthy, glowing skin. You shouldn’t overlook the importance of nighttime skincare routines.
But, with so many products and skin types, it can be intimidating to understand. One of the biggest sources of confusion is a nighttime skincare routine order. To help ease the confusion, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about your nighttime skin routine to achieve bright and healthy skin!
Why Does a Nighttime Skincare Routine Order Matter?
Contrary to what you may think, the order that you apply your skincare matters.
Some products work best on damp skin, while others work better on dry skin. Some products take time to absorb in your skin, while others work fast. Each of these factors affects the timing of when you should apply the products.
If you don’t use the right skincare routine order, the products won’t work as well, and you could be wasting your time.
Cleanser
The first step in your nighttime skincare routine should be to apply your cleanser. This helps your skin get rid of the dirt, grime, oil, and makeup from the day. Cleansers clean your face, which is important in preventing irritation and outbreaks.
This is why a cleanser is especially important before bed.
Toners, Boosters, Essences
The next step of your nighttime skincare routine should be to apply toners, boosters, and essences. Remember that after cleansing your face, you only have about a minute to apply your toner before moisture evaporation begins to occur.
Toners, boosters, and essences help to hydrate and nourish your skin.
Eye Cream
If you use eye cream, you should apply your eye cream third. Eye cream helps with crow’s feet and to fade dark circles. It can also protect your under-eye area from irritation and provide nourishment.
Serums and Treatment
If you use skincare treatment or any anti-aging serum, this should be applied after your eye cream. Skincare treatments like tretinoin, acne cream, retinol cream, exfoliating creams, and anti-aging serum are all more effective when used at night.
But, be mindful of your skin. Your skin needs can change. If your skin is feeling extra dry and irritated, it may be best to avoid this step.
If you have any questions about your skincare treatment, be sure to reach out to a dermatologist.
Moisturize, Moisturize, Moisturize
Finally, you’ll want to moisturize. Moisturization is one of the most important things you could do for your skin. You should try to moisturize in the morning and right before bed.
Consider a night moisturizer for thicker, heavier creams that your skin can absorb overnight. If you’re looking for a great moisturizer, check out Yves Rocher.
Now You Know the Perfect Order for Your Nighttime Skincare Routine
By following this nighttime skincare routine order, you’ll start seeing major results. But, skincare takes time and patience, so you’ll need to be consistent and diligent with your application.
Your skincare products matter, but the order you apply them to your skin matters, too. So, don’t take it for granted! Start your new nighttime skincare routine today!
